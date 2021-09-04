Do declining transmission rates mean the peak of this surge of covid is nearing?

As coronavirus continues to rage in Tennessee and in much of the United States, thanks in large part to the highly-infectious delta variant that has defied earlier trends of the virus, there could be hope that a peak of the latest covid surge is in sight.

Statewide, the transmission rate of Covid-19 has dropped to 1.06, meaning that an average of 1.06 people will become infected by the virus by each person who is currently infected. It’s referred to as R0 — pronounced R naught — and it’s used by the infectious disease sector of the health care community to gauge the behavior of virulent illnesses.

To be sure, an R0 greater than 1.0 means that the outbreak of the virus is still growing. But an R0 of 1.06 is less than what Tennessee’s once was, and it’s far less than some states where the virus hasn’t yet demonstrated the same surge that it has in Tennessee and other Southern states. In Ohio, for example, the R0 is currently well over 2.0, which means the prevalence of the virus is more than doubling.

In Tennessee, a growing number of counties have seen their R0 drop to less than 1.0, meaning the virus is decreasing in prevalence within those localized areas. That’s true of Memphis and Jackson in West Tennessee. And both Nashville and Chattanooga are getting close to 1.0, with Knoxville not far behind.

The trend has not yet made it to Scott County. As of Wednesday, the R0 in Scott County was 1.22, according to the University of Tennessee. That’s tied for second-highest out of all 95 Tennessee counties.

Even in Scott County, though, there’s reason for crossed fingers, if not outright optimism.

Tuesday stands alone as a blip on the recent radar in Scott County. That day, the TN Dept. of Health reported 54 new cases of covid. It was the most in a single day since mid December, and one of the 10 highest single-day totals since the pandemic began.

But the numbers were down substantially over the next two days, with the Dept. of Health reporting 10 new cases on Wednesday and 14 new cases on Thursday — the lowest two-day total in more than two weeks.

The total number of 205 cases for the 7-day period ending Thursday was still the highest number of new cases for any 7-day period since the latest surge of the virus began, but that was largely skewed by Tuesday’s report. Testing positivity is up, checking in at 14.6% for the week ending Thursday, but remains lower than the statewide average. And after peaking at 368 on Tuesday, the number of active cases in Scott County settled to 348 to end the work week.

Also being closely watched is the number of covid cases in local schools. The virus is impacting a growing number of schools and school districts across the state, and it appears that the delta variant of the virus is being transmitted much more easily by children than earlier versions of the virus.

Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall announced at a school board workshop on Tuesday that there were 101 active cases of the virus within the local school system, representing about 4% of the total student body. The Knox County School System announced Saturday that Austin-East and Knox Central high schools will be closing for a week and ceasing all extra-curricular activities, which means Scott High’s football game against A-E, scheduled for Friday, will be canceled.

For the week ending Thursday, there were 74 new cases of Covid-19 reported in school-aged children in Scott County. That was down from 83 new cases in that age group during the previous 7-day period, and it represented 36.1% of all new cases in Scott County during the time period. Previously, the percentage of school-aged children among Scott County’s new cases had briefly reached as high as 50%.

Of course, while there’s hope that the peak of this surge of the virus is nearing, there remains no denying that the virus is exacting a significant toll on Tennessee’s health care system, with hospitals across the state filled to capacity. As of Thursday, there were 3,565 covid patients hospitalized across the state. That’s a number that is nearing an all-time high. The Dept. of Health also reported 76 covid-related deaths across the state on Friday, a number that was up significantly from the recent daily average.

In East Tennessee, there were 657 covid patients hospitalized on Wednesday. The record number of hospitalizations was 671, set in early January. It appears inevitable that covid hospitalizations will reach a new record high number both in East Tennessee and across the state, perhaps as soon as the upcoming week.

Overall, the total number of covid cases in Scott County dating back to March 2020 represents about 17.5% of the population, and 51 deaths have been blamed on the virus, with the latest reported by the Dept. of Health on Thursday. A total of 78 Scott Countians have been hospitalized by covid, including six during this latest surge of the virus.