Registered sex offender from Michigan charged with arson in Scott County

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury has indicted a man on arson charges, according to court documents that were unsealed on Friday.

Jason Romaro-Lynn Young, 33, was charged with a single count of arson during the July term of the grand jury. The indictment had remained sealed, pending his arrest.

The district attorney’s office summoned a large number of witnesses against Young, including investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, detectives from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and representatives of the East 63 Volunteer Fire Department.

Few details were included in the indictment, other than that Young is accused of intentionally burning a structure in eastern Scott County on July 7, 2020, that belonged to another couple.

- Advertisement -

An address was not given for Young. However, he was registered to vote in Pontiac, Mich., as recently as 2019, and also had an address in Duluth, Ga.

Young is also a registered sex offender in Michigan, where he was convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct in 2008, according to public records.

There were several other grand jury records that were unsealed on Friday, as well.

Jason David Jones, 40, was indicted on charges of burglary and felony theft, stemming from a December 2018 incident in which he allegedly burglarized a private residence in Oneida, stealing items valued at more than $1,000.

David Dylan Bell, 22, was indicted on a single count of sale of methamphetamine, stemming from a June 2020 incident in which he allegedly sold more than half a gram of meth.