Obituary: Ronnie Duncan, 82
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Ronnie Duncan, 82

By Independent Herald

Ronnie Lee Duncan, of the Cherry Fork community, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was 82.

Life: Born Nov. 22, 1938 in Petros, Tenn., Ronnie was the son of the late Lige Duncan and Bill Anderson Duncan. He was the oldest of seven children, was a retired coal miner, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Nesba Sexton Yancey Duncan, step-daughter Wanda Fetterman and husband Sherman, sister Pam Richardson, brother Jesse Duncan, and Tace Smith, who was like a grandson.

Survivors: Ronnie was survived by,
• Son, who he loved and cherished with all his heart, Steve Duncan;
• Stepdaughters, Betty McCleery and husband Chuck, Violet Burchfield and husband Jerry, and Linda Goad and husband Allen;
• Grandchildren: Koty Duncan and fiance Madisen, and Dalton Duncan and wife Heather;
• Four great-grandchildren, Kota, Karter, Kane and Trypp Duncan;
• Step-grandson, Bill McCleery and wife Amy;
• Step-granddaughters, Ashley Griffith and husband Keith, and Kendra Marlow and husband Greg;
• Step-great-grandchildren, Sarah, Jenna Rose, Kaycee, Kannon, Abby, Hannah and Betsy;
• Brothers, Foyie, Larry and Paul Duncan;
• Sister, Martina Baird Nelson;
  A host of nieces, nephews, family and friends;
• And special loved ones who gave him loving attention and such a fun time the last seven months, Tabi, Rory and Tyi Smith, Raiden Blakely and Thad Chambers.

Services: Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Sexton Cemetery in the Paint Rock community with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

