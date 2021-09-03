Obituary: Ronnie Duncan, 82

Ronnie Lee Duncan, of the Cherry Fork community, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was 82.

Life: Born Nov. 22, 1938 in Petros, Tenn., Ronnie was the son of the late Lige Duncan and Bill Anderson Duncan. He was the oldest of seven children, was a retired coal miner, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Nesba Sexton Yancey Duncan, step-daughter Wanda Fetterman and husband Sherman, sister Pam Richardson, brother Jesse Duncan, and Tace Smith, who was like a grandson.

Survivors: Ronnie was survived by,

• Son, who he loved and cherished with all his heart, Steve Duncan;

• Stepdaughters, Betty McCleery and husband Chuck, Violet Burchfield and husband Jerry, and Linda Goad and husband Allen;

• Grandchildren: Koty Duncan and fiance Madisen, and Dalton Duncan and wife Heather;

• Four great-grandchildren, Kota, Karter, Kane and Trypp Duncan;

• Step-grandson, Bill McCleery and wife Amy;

• Step-granddaughters, Ashley Griffith and husband Keith, and Kendra Marlow and husband Greg;

• Step-great-grandchildren, Sarah, Jenna Rose, Kaycee, Kannon, Abby, Hannah and Betsy;

• Brothers, Foyie, Larry and Paul Duncan;

• Sister, Martina Baird Nelson;

• A host of nieces, nephews, family and friends;

• And special loved ones who gave him loving attention and such a fun time the last seven months, Tabi, Rory and Tyi Smith, Raiden Blakely and Thad Chambers.

Services: Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Sexton Cemetery in the Paint Rock community with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.