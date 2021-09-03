Home Obituaries Obituary: Jane Lewis, 83
Obituaries
Obituaries

Obituary: Jane Lewis, 83

By Independent Herald

Jane Anne Carson Lewis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 25, 2021. She was 83.

Life: Born June 24, 1938, Jane was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Vera King Carson.

Survivors: Jane is survived by,
• Her husband of 59 years, Charles P. (Chuck) Lewis;
• Children, Patrick Lewis, Stephen Lewis, Traci Tafoya, Beth Storino, and their spouses;
• Brothers, Robert Carson, Thomas Carson, Donald Carson, and their spouses;
• 11 grandchildren;
• Five great-grandchildren;
• Many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: A private memorial will be held for family and close friends in the future. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Jane’s body has been donated to Restore Life USA for scientific research.

Obituary courtesy of Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

