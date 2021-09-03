Home Obituaries Obituary: David Marsh, 80
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: David Marsh, 80

By Independent Herald

David Marsh, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at home. He was 80.

Life: Born in Robbins on June 5, 1941, David was the son of the late Clarence and Gladys Ellis Marsh.

Preceded in death: IN addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Survivors: David is survived by his friends, Brenda and Hannah Huddleston, Boots Bell, Carolene Acres, Randy Thomas, Bobby Thomas, Betty and Shelva Slaven, and many other relatives and friends.

Servies: A private service will be held at a later date.

Obituary by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

