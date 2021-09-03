Home Obituaries Obituary: Anna Honeycutt, 63
Updated:

Obituary: Anna Honeycutt, 63

By Independent Herald

Anna Marie Honeycutt, of Huntsville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak  Ridge, Tenn. She was 63.

Life: Born in Oneida on Dec. 5, 1957, Anna was the daughter of the late Paul and Geraldine Jeffers. She was a member of Annadale Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Honeycutt, and her father- and mother-in-law, William and Othola Honeycutt.

Survivors: Anna is survived by,
• Her children, Heath Shannon and husband Mel, and Melissa Stephens and husband Adam;
• Granddaughters, Gracie, Taylor and D.J. Stephens, and Kaylin and Khloe Shannon;
• Sisters, Paula Bond, Darlene Massengale and husband Keith, and Sharon Massengale and husband Michael;
• Very special friend, Alton Harness;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Honeycutt family on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Massengale and Bro. Dwight Stanley officiating. Music will be provided by Ronnie Stephens. Committal service will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam, Gracie, Taylor and D.J. Stephens, Kaylin and Khloe Shannon, and Jonah Bond.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

