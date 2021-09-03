Cross Country: Several local runners finish in Top 5

Several runners from Scott High and Oneida finished in the Top 5 in the season-opening cross country meet at Oneida City Park on Thursday.

Pavin Harness was the top local finisher on the boys’ side, finishing fifth with a time of 21:20.2, just ahead of Cameron Parker’s 21:20.5.

On the girls’ side, Scott High sophomore Kamara Gardner finished third with a time of 28:22, followed by Scott sophomore Brooklyn Smith with a time of 29:22 and Oneida sophomore Jalyn Slaven with a time of 30:05. Oneida junior Vega Rochat finished just outside the top five, coming home sixth with a time of 33:32.

The winners were McCreary Central’s Riley Foster, with a time of 18:16.1, and McCreary Central’s Alyssa Tucker, with a time of 24:39.

Oneida junior Sam Bell finished 10th, with a time of 21:58.2. Other local runners in the Top 20 on the boys’ side included Scott High sophomore Dylan King in 14th and Oneida senior Thomas Todd in 20th.