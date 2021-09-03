- Advertisement -
Cross Country: Several local runners finish in Top 5

By Independent Herald

Several runners from Scott High and Oneida finished in the Top 5 in the season-opening cross country meet at Oneida City Park on Thursday.

Pavin Harness was the top local finisher on the boys’ side, finishing fifth with a time of 21:20.2, just ahead of Cameron Parker’s 21:20.5.

On the girls’ side, Scott High sophomore Kamara Gardner finished third with a time of 28:22, followed by Scott sophomore Brooklyn Smith with a time of 29:22 and Oneida sophomore Jalyn Slaven with a time of 30:05. Oneida junior Vega Rochat finished just outside the top five, coming home sixth with a time of 33:32.

The winners were McCreary Central’s Riley Foster, with a time of 18:16.1, and McCreary Central’s Alyssa Tucker, with a time of 24:39.

Oneida junior Sam Bell finished 10th, with a time of 21:58.2. Other local runners in the Top 20 on the boys’ side included Scott High sophomore Dylan King in 14th and Oneida senior Thomas Todd in 20th.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
