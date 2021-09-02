- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Oneida stages second half comeback to defeat William Blount
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida stages second half comeback to defeat William Blount

By Independent Herald

Oneida’s home opener was a tale of two halves.

Playing a William Blount team they had defeated in Gatlinburg on Sunday, the Lady Indians fell behind 2-0 at the intermission, then roared back in the second half, scoring five goals to pull off a 5-3 win.

Oneida got looks at the goal in the first half. But, in the words of the head coach, Phil Newport, the Lady Indians were “not very clean” with their finishes. Still, they didn’t panic, and regrouped at halftime.

“We just found good movement with our passes,” Newport said. “We were much better finishing.”

- Advertisement -

Alexea Jones had two goals and two assists to lead Oneida’s offensive effort. Aliyah Douglas also added two goals and had an assist. Caroline Keeton scored Oneida’s fifth goal.

“I thought our team needed to hear some stuff at the half,” Newport said. “I will say they listened well. I was not surprised by our offensive output in the second half. We adjusted very well to what they were doing. I’m disappointed because we weren’t sharp early, because William Blount played with a chip that we did not in that first half.”

The win was the third straight for Oneida after an 0-2 start. The Lady Indians defeated Pigeon Forge and William Blount over the weekend.

Newport was pleased with Jones’ effort in the second half of Thursday’s game.

“She set us up with a bunch of beautiful balls to create scores and got on the board herself,” Newport said.

Newport also credited the play of Rory Blevins at sweeper. The sophomore was back after a covid absence and provided stabilization in the back.

“I would like to see how good we can be when my kids decided to play 80 minutes,” Newport said. “I think William Blount is a good soccer team. They will surprise some teams.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Scott

Soccer: Scott is shut out by Kingston in district opener

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — The preseason favorite to win District 5-AA showed why on Thursday, scoring a 9-0, mercy-rule win over Scott High. Last October, the same...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida stages second half comeback to defeat William Blount

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida’s home opener was a tale of two halves. Playing a William Blount team they had defeated in Gatlinburg on Sunday, the Lady Indians fell...
Read more
Local News

Schools address covid as Scott County’s cases continue to soar

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently sick with Covid-19 in Scott County continues to surge, with the TN Dept. of Health reporting 343 active cases...
Read more
Region/State

Knoxville hospitals team up to urge covid vaccinations

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Several Knoxville-area hospitals issued a joint statement on Wednesday encouraging East Tennesseans to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Together, the medical centers urged vaccination...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Scott

Soccer: Scott is shut out by Kingston in district opener

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — The preseason favorite to win District 5-AA showed why on Thursday, scoring a 9-0, mercy-rule win over Scott High. Last October, the same...
Read more
Scott

Football: Mistakes plague Highlanders in loss to Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — Three turnovers and a tough Coalfield defense were too much for Scott High to overcome here Friday, as the Highlanders were defeated...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida shuts out William Blount, 3-0

Independent Herald - 0
GATLINBURG — Oneida recorded its second win and its second shutout in as many days on Sunday, defeating William Blount 3-0 in the final day...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida blanks Pigeon Forge on strength of 4 Douglas goals

Independent Herald - 0
GATLINBURG — Oneida bounced back nicely in the second day of play at the Rocky Top Cup here Saturday morning, scoring a 5-0 win over...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida drops first game at Rocky Top to University High

Independent Herald - 0
GATLINBURG — Oneida’s first game at the Rocky Top Cup at Gatlinburg-Pittman here on Friday resulted in a 3-1 loss to University High. The Lady Indians...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Football: Oneida storms back, defeats Greenback 17-14

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Love held, Love kicked, and the 34-yard field goal sailed true with just over four minutes remaining, handing Oneida a 17-14 win over rival...
Read more

Schools address covid as Scott County’s cases continue to soar

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently sick with Covid-19 in Scott County continues to surge, with the TN Dept. of Health reporting 343 active cases...
Read more

Obituary: Alba Blevins, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Alba Ivanell Blevins, of Oneida, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home. She was 83. Life: Born July 30, 1938...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Scott is shut out by Kingston in district opener

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — The preseason favorite to win District 5-AA showed why on Thursday, scoring a 9-0, mercy-rule win over Scott High. Last October, the same...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida stages second half comeback to defeat William Blount

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida’s home opener was a tale of two halves. Playing a William Blount team they had defeated in Gatlinburg on Sunday, the Lady Indians fell...
Read more

Schools address covid as Scott County’s cases continue to soar

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently sick with Covid-19 in Scott County continues to surge, with the TN Dept. of Health reporting 343 active cases...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN