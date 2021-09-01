Schools address covid as Scott County’s cases continue to soar

The number of people currently sick with Covid-19 in Scott County continues to surge, with the TN Dept. of Health reporting 343 active cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was up 11 in the past 48 hours, after the Dept. of Health reported 60 new cases of the virus during that time-span.

The Dept. of Health reported 231 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County for the 7-day period ending Wednesday, the most in a single week since December.

Testing positivity in Scott County during that same period is up slightly, to 12.6%, but remains significantly below the statewide average.

Overall, 17% of Scott Countians — or nearly 1 in 5 — have now been sickened by covid since the pandemic began.

Of the 231 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scott County over the past seven days, 43% have been in school-aged children, a percentage that has dropped slightly. The decline came after the Dept. of Health reported that 28% of the 60 new cases in Scott County in the past 48 hours were in the five-to-18 age demographic.

Still, the 99 covid cases for the past seven days was easily the most among school-aged children in Scott County in any 7-day period since the pandemic began. Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall reported during a work session of the Scott County Board of Education on Tuesday that there are 101 active cases of the virus within the county school system, representing about 4% of the student body.

About one-fifth of the active cases among students were at Scott High, representing about 2% of that student body. Principal Melissa Rector said at the school board’s workshop that a total of about 50 students were absent at Scott High on Monday between active cases and contact-tracing.

Both local school systems are steadfast in their resolve that the best solution for students is to be in class.

“In my opinion, the 2020-2021 school year should have been evidence to every parent, guardian and community member how vital the education system is to everyone in our county, especially our kids,” Oneida Special School District Director Dr. Jeanny Phillips said in a letter to parents on Friday.

“Even though educators make the teaching process look seamless and everything runs like a well-oiled machine, there are a lot of moving parts and our staff members work tirelessly day and night just to ensure that your children receive the best education possible,” Phillips added. “Let’s all show some gratitude for the schools in our county and let’s encourage each other versus focusing on the negative aspects of the pandemic. Please know the Oneida Schools as well as the Scott County Schools take this virus very serious and we are trying to assist with minimizing the spread of covid.”

While Scott County Schools were closed both Tuesday and Wednesday, those were because of the excessive rainfall and forecast of flooding related to Hurricane Ida, and not because of illness. Hall reiterated at Tuesday’s workshop that he does not have the authority to close schools due to covid, clarifying that a pivot by TN Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn late last week was about individual schools or classes, and not about the entire school system.

Schwinn said Friday that her department would consider covid waivers when it’s necessary for students to move to remote learning.

At Burchfield Elementary School, fourth and fifth grades were on a virtual schedule Monday and were to have been Tuesday had school been open.

“I guess I’ll have to beg the commissioner for forgiveness,” Hall said, noting that the need for making that change came about on Sunday and there wasn’t time to file a waiver in advance.

In the meantime, the only way an entire school system can close for covid, Hall said, is if Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has a change of heart. So far, the governor has not signaled a willingness to consider that.

“The only way that can come into effect is if the governor put us back under a state of emergency, which would allow us to use the Continuous Learning Plan that we put into place last year,” Hall said. “That has not happened, and I don’t know if it will happen.”

Hall is recommending that the Board of Education reinstate its policy from last school year allowing each staff member 10 covid days when it meets in regular session later this month. Meanwhile, he “strongly encouraged” students to wear masks, though he stopped short of recommending that the board implement a mask mandate.

“If you look at the algorithm, there are things that if people have masks on, it can really help with the quarantine cases,” Hall said.

Specifically, Hall was referencing a Dept. of Health stipulation that allows unvaccinated students to avoid quarantine if they are identified as being in “close contact” to someone with covid, as long as they were wearing a mask for the duration of their exposure. That means a student who sat with an infected student on a bus, or next to them in a classroom, would not have to quarantine if they were wearing a mask. Under Dept. of Health guidelines, students age 12 and up who are vaccinated to not have to quarantine if they are exposed.

While Hall told the Board of Education that it has the authority to implement a mask mandate, he reminded the board members that Gov. Lee has signed an executive order allowing any parent to opt out of the mandate, essentially rendering those mandates toothless.

A growing number of Tennessee school systems, especially in urban areas, are adopting mask mandates in spite of the governor’s order.

Like the county school system, Oneida schools are encouraging students and staff to wear masks, though Phillips pointed out that Tennessee school districts do not have the authority to enforce mask mandates.

Hall also said Tuesday that he is placing educational field trips on hold for the next two weeks to await a decrease in the covid cases.

Rector encouraged all teachers and students who are sick to stay home.

“We know the most common symptoms of this delta variant are headaches, runny nose and sore throat, which can be very common symptoms of a lot of things this time of year,” Rector said. “We’re just asking everyone to be super cautious and if they’re exhibiting any symptoms, especially those three things, to not dismiss those as something else and come to school, because you risk exposure to everyone.”

Rector said the focus is on “keeping school going the best we can,” and blasted “mixed messages” coming from state leadership in Nashville, from the office of Gov. Lee, the Dept. of Education, and the Dept. of Health.

“I’m going to be honest, it feels a little late in the game,” she said. “This is not a surprise. We saw this coming in the nation. It seems like Tennessee was caught off-guard. That’s a little disappointing.”

Rector said there is political gamesmanship taking place between state agencies and urban school districts in places like Memphis and Nashville. She was critical of local state leaders — State Rep. Kelly Keisling and State Sen. Ken Yager — for not being in touch.

“It greatly disappoints me that we have not heard from our local representatives from the state level to check in on some of these measures and see how it’s affecting us in Scott County,” she said. “I’ll be honest, I feel like our rural school systems are being left out in the dark because of some bigger battles that are going on between Nashville and Memphis. I get it, there are battles that are going to be fought other places, but for us, we just want to have school and there are tools that we need to do that.”

Amid all the confusion and political pivoting, there has been conflicting messages on who is responsible for determining exposure to positive cases of covid within schools. In a letter to parents, Phillips clarified that notification of quarantine orders will come directly from the Dept. of Health.

“You may receive a phone call from a 615 or 865 area code, please answer so appropriate quarantine guidance can be provided by the regional health department,” she said. “We ask that you then report this information to your child’s school nurse between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.”

Last school year, the schools were responsible for contact tracing. This year, schools are expected to assist the process of contact tracing within their buildings, and turn that information over to health authorities, who will handle the actual process of determining quarantines and notifying parents.