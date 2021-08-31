Itinerary set for Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival

BANDY CREEK — The schedule has been set for the annual Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

Haunting in the Hills returns to the BSF for 2021 after being moved to Somerset in 2020 due to covid. The day-long festival is free, and mixes arts and tradition with storytelling at the Big South Fork’s venues near Bandy Creek.

This year’s festival will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. The day will begin a bird walk guided by Dr. Charles Nicholson at 8 a.m., and musical performances will begin at 10 a.m. by the Smoky Mountain Flute Circle, continuing through 4 p.m. at the Bandy Creek I&E building.

Storytelling will begin at 11 a.m. with Charlotte Alston Blake first up in the big tent in the Bandy Creek field, followed by Jasmin Cardenas at 11:30 a.m., Dylan Pritchett at 12 p.m., Katie Knutson at 12:30 p.m.

There will be an intermission from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and a birds of prey program will be presented by Big South Fork rangers at 2 p.m.

Storytelling will resume at 3 p.m. with Cardenas, followed by Blake at 3:30 p.m., Knutson at 4 p.m. and Pritchett at 4:30 p.m.

Following another intermission from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Gerald Hanwright at 6 p.m. and Acres & Hancock at 7 p.m. That will be followed by the Haunting in the Hills tales from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At the Bandy Creek Visitor Center, the Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club will present dulcimer workshop classes at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be an old-timey toys display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and craft vendors and demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.