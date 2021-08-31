- Advertisement -
Home News Big South Fork Itinerary set for Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival
NewsBig South Fork
Updated:

Itinerary set for Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival

By Independent Herald

BANDY CREEK — The schedule has been set for the annual Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

Haunting in the Hills returns to the BSF for 2021 after being moved to Somerset in 2020 due to covid. The day-long festival is free, and mixes arts and tradition with storytelling at the Big South Fork’s venues near Bandy Creek.

This year’s festival will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. The day will begin a bird walk guided by Dr. Charles Nicholson at 8 a.m., and musical performances will begin at 10 a.m. by the Smoky Mountain Flute Circle, continuing through 4 p.m. at the Bandy Creek I&E building.

Storytelling will begin at 11 a.m. with Charlotte Alston Blake first up in the big tent in the Bandy Creek field, followed by Jasmin Cardenas at 11:30 a.m., Dylan Pritchett at 12 p.m., Katie Knutson at 12:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

There will be an intermission from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and a birds of prey program will be presented by Big South Fork rangers at 2 p.m.

Storytelling will resume at 3 p.m. with Cardenas, followed by Blake at 3:30 p.m., Knutson at 4 p.m. and Pritchett at 4:30 p.m.

Following another intermission from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Gerald Hanwright at 6 p.m. and Acres & Hancock at 7 p.m. That will be followed by the Haunting in the Hills tales from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At the Bandy Creek Visitor Center, the Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club will present dulcimer workshop classes at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be an old-timey toys display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and craft vendors and demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Big South Fork

Itinerary set for Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The schedule has been set for the annual Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 18...
Read more
Features

Our Back Yard: A scenic road trip through New River’s historic mining settlements

Ben Garrett - 0
Narrow and winding S.R. 116 passes through many communities along the headwaters of New River in the Cumberland Mountains. Places like Coal Creek, Beech...
Read more
Region/State

Pickett State Park awarded for facilities management

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Pickett CCC Memorial State Park in Jamestown its top park in the state for...
Read more
Region/State

More Tennesseans than ever died of drug overdoses in the past year

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday by pointing out that more people than ever died from a drug overdose in the past...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Big South Fork

Memorial fund set up for man killed in BSF climbing accident

Independent Herald - 0
An online memorial has been established for the 33-year-old Middle Tennessee man who died in a Big South Fork rock climbing accident last weekend. Benjamin...
Read more
Big South Fork

Middle Tennessee man dies in Big South Fork rock climbing accident

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service on Monday afternoon identified the Middle Tennessee man who died in a rock climbing accident near Twin...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork announces return to mask policy

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Visitors to any building of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area will be required to wear masks, the...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork campgrounds near capacity for holiday weekend

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Planning to camp in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area over the holiday weekend? If you don't already...
Read more
Big South Fork

National Park Service seeks recovery of stolen signs

Independent Herald - 0
STEARNS, Ky. — The National Park Service is searching for five large trail signs stolen from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area of the Big...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

South Carolina man arrested after allegedly stealing van from Tractor Supply parking lot

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A South Carolina man was charged in Oneida after allegedly stealing a company van from his coworkers outside Oneida’s Tractor Supply Co. store on...
Read more

UT Medical Center plans stand-alone emergency department in Jamestown

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — The University of Tennessee Medical Center will soon open a stand-alone emergency department here. UTMC announced late Wednesday that it has received a...
Read more

Nearly half of Scott County’s increasing covid cases are children; statewide hospitalizations top 3,000

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County skyrocketed to 235 as the week ended, after the TN Dept. of Health reported 47...
Read more

Latest News

Itinerary set for Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The schedule has been set for the annual Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 18...
Read more

Our Back Yard: A scenic road trip through New River’s historic mining settlements

Features Ben Garrett - 0
Narrow and winding S.R. 116 passes through many communities along the headwaters of New River in the Cumberland Mountains. Places like Coal Creek, Beech...
Read more

Pickett State Park awarded for facilities management

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Pickett CCC Memorial State Park in Jamestown its top park in the state for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN