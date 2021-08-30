- Advertisement -
South Carolina man arrested after allegedly stealing van from Tractor Supply parking lot

By Independent Herald

A South Carolina man was charged in Oneida after allegedly stealing a company van from his coworkers outside Oneida’s Tractor Supply Co. store on Friday.

Terry Shawn Carter, 29, is accused of stealing a van while working with the Life Changers program outside the Tractor Supply Co. entrance.

Life Changers, based in Sevierville, is a faith-based residential outreach ministry for people dealing with drugs and other afflictions. Employees of the organization are often set up outside the entrance to Tractor Supply to solicit donations to fund the group’s programs.

Oneida police received a call Friday afternoon from a man working on behalf of Life Changers, who said that the company’s van had been stolen.

Upon arriving on scene, officers learned that Carter — who was new to the program and is allegedly recovering from a heroin addiction — had driven off in the van. 

The Life Changers representative in charge told police that he “felt bad for Terry so he let him sit in the van belonging to Life Changers to cool off.” 

While the employee was inside the store, Carter allegedly fled the parking lot in the van, heading south on Alberta Street.

Oneida police alerted Caryville police that the Life Changers van might be headed in their direction. A short time later, Caryville police chief Brian Keeton — who is a Scott Countian — phoned back to say that one of his officers had encountered the van and stopped it. Carter allegedly dropped the keys out of the window and admitted that he had stolen the van. He was taken into custody by Caryville police, and is facing charges of vehicle theft in Oneida.

Other arrests made by Oneida Police Department last week included:

• Lora Owens, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and charged with public intoxication after she was nearly struck by a vehicle as she stumbled across Alberta Street. A passerby phoned police to alert them to Owens, and OPD Officer Andy Davis located her at Sonic Drive-In moments later. Officers allegedly observed Owens attempting to stand up and order, but said she was unable to stand without falling. Owens allegedly told officers she believed she had taken too much of her prescription Suboxone.

• Jeffrey S. Byrd, 40, was arrested on Saturday and charged with public intoxication after officers were dispatched to Delk Apartments on Alberta Street in response to a man lying in the grass. Officers allegedly found Byrd lying face-down by a tree along North Cross Street. They attempted to wake him up, but he was allegedly unable to raise his head off the ground “and was just grunting.” He also could not keep his eyes open, according to a warrant. Police found two syringes in his wallet. He refused an offer for EMS to be summoned to the scene but appeared to be “extremely intoxicated on illegal narcotics,” according to police.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

