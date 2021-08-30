Home Obituaries Scott County tops 300 active cases of Covid-19
Scott County tops 300 active cases of Covid-19

By Independent Herald

Scott County on Monday topped 300 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since Dec. 28.

As new cases of the virus continue to pile up, the TN Dept. of Health reported 310 active cases as of Sunday, a number that has doubled in just 10 days.

As recently as July 19, there wasn’t even a single active case of coronavirus in Scott County. But the wave of delta variant infections, which had already manifested itself in neighboring counties like Morgan and Campbell by that time, began to show up here just days later.

The latest surge of Covid-19 is showing no sign of abating. It took Scott County 15 days to go from 75 active cases to 150 active cases, and only 10 days to go from 150 active cases to more than 300.

If the current trends continue, Scott County will soon begin to close in on the all-time high number of active cases. On Dec. 20, there were 458 active cases of the virus within the local community, according to the Dept. of Health’s numbers.

Testing positivity in Scott County remains well below the statewide average, and continues to hold steady at just above 10%. For the week ending Monday, testing positivity was 12%. Statewide, testing positivity is holding steady at near 20%.

The prevalence of Covid-19 in Scott County is currently much higher than in more urban areas nearby. In Knox County, there were 781 active cases of covid per 100,000 people as of Monday. In Scott County, that rate was 1,395 active cases per 100,000 people as of Monday. Put another way, about 0.8% of the population in Knox County is currently sick with confirmed cases of covid, while about 1.4% of the population in Scott County is currently ill with confirmed cases of the virus.

The good news is that, so far, there are almost no deaths or hospitalizations being reported in Scott County as a result of the virus. The Dept. of Health has reported two hospitalizations and two deaths linked to covid amid the latest surge of the virus. 

Regionwide and statewide, however, the same cannot be said. There are now more than 3,000 people hospitalized with covid across Tennessee, a number that is approaching the all-time high of around 3,500 that was set last December. The state is also reporting more than 40 deaths per day linked to Covid-19.

Many hospitals are reporting near-capacity patient censuses. The Knox County Regional Health Department reported that 316 of 317 ICU hospital beds in the East Tennessee region were occupied as of last week, about half of them by covid patients.

The overwhelming majority of hospitalized patients being treated for covid are not vaccinated. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville said Monday that it is treating 149 patients, 85% of whom are not vaccinated. Parkwest Medical Center said it is treating 72 covid patients, 86% of whom are unvaccinated. And Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center said it is treating 47 covid patients, 88% of whom are unvaccinated. To the west, Cookeville Regional Medical Center said Monday that 82% of its 79 covid patients are unvaccinated.

In recent days, school-aged children have made up almost half of all new covid cases in Scott County. For the week ending Monday, 48% of new covid cases were in the age five to 18 demographic.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
