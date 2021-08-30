- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State Pickett State Park awarded for facilities management
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

Pickett State Park awarded for facilities management

By Independent Herald

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Pickett CCC Memorial State Park in Jamestown its top park in the state for facilities management, part of the 2021 Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park received the honor at a recent park management conference at Pickwick Landing State Park.

“We are pleased to recognize Pickett CCC Memorial State Park with this honor,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “Our visitors expect top-notch facilities, and the staff has done an outstanding job of maintaining the attraction of the park. The award is well-earned.”

Park staff, working with volunteers from the Amish community, completed numerous park projects, including deferred maintenance where cost savings were realized for other projects. Projects included replacing a deck at the visitor center to improve ADA access, numerous cabin upgrades, and completing trail improvements. Work also included roof replacements and new sections of a boardwalk.

Parks in the facilities management category of the awards are judged on excellence in the care of the park and its facilities by staff and volunteers to create a quality customer experience. Maintenance activities include facility maintenance, preventative maintenance, grounds and trail maintenance, cleanliness, and upkeep of the park.

- Advertisement -

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park lies within the 20,887-acre Pickett State Forest and is adjacent to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. In 1933, the Stearns Coal and Lumber Company donated nearly 12,000 acres of land to the state to be developed as a forest recreational area. Initial development of the area by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) occurred in 1934-42. The CCC constructed hiking trails, rustic cabins, a lodge, ranger station, and a 12-acre lake.

The Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence also recognized winners in other specific categories, including Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park for customer engagement; Warriors’ Path State Park for innovation; Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for interpretation; Pickwick Landing State Park for sustainability; and Johnsonville State Historic Park for resource management. Cummins Falls State Park was honored as State Park of the Year for its overall performance.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Region/State

Pickett State Park awarded for facilities management

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Pickett CCC Memorial State Park in Jamestown its top park in the state for...
Read more
Region/State

More Tennesseans than ever died of drug overdoses in the past year

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday by pointing out that more people than ever died from a drug overdose in the past...
Read more
Local News

South Carolina man arrested after allegedly stealing van from Tractor Supply parking lot

Independent Herald - 0
A South Carolina man was charged in Oneida after allegedly stealing a company van from his coworkers outside Oneida’s Tractor Supply Co. store on...
Read more
Obituaries

Scott County tops 300 active cases of Covid-19

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Monday topped 300 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since Dec. 28. As new cases of the virus continue to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Region/State

More Tennesseans than ever died of drug overdoses in the past year

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday by pointing out that more people than ever died from a drug overdose in the past...
Read more
Region/State

UT Medical Center plans stand-alone emergency department in Jamestown

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — The University of Tennessee Medical Center will soon open a stand-alone emergency department here. UTMC announced late Wednesday that it has received a...
Read more
Region/State

Former Fentress finance official sentenced to 12 years in prison

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Former Fentress County Deputy Finance Director Kellye Rhea Crabtree was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton...
Read more
Region/State

Governor signs executive order trumping schools’ mask mandates

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee today rebuffed Republicans' calls for him to convene the state legislature in special session in order for bills...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee Republicans encourage Tennesseans to receive covid vaccination

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Republican members of the Tennessee Senate on Monday released a letter touting the importance of the Covid-19 vaccines and urging all Tennesseans...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

South Carolina man arrested after allegedly stealing van from Tractor Supply parking lot

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A South Carolina man was charged in Oneida after allegedly stealing a company van from his coworkers outside Oneida’s Tractor Supply Co. store on...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High defeats Campbell County, 5-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High opened its 2021 season in grand fashion last week, scoring a 5-0 home win over Campbell County. The Lady Highlanders’ big...
Read more

Scott County tops 300 active cases of Covid-19

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Monday topped 300 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since Dec. 28. As new cases of the virus continue to...
Read more

Latest News

Pickett State Park awarded for facilities management

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Pickett CCC Memorial State Park in Jamestown its top park in the state for...
Read more

More Tennesseans than ever died of drug overdoses in the past year

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday by pointing out that more people than ever died from a drug overdose in the past...
Read more

South Carolina man arrested after allegedly stealing van from Tractor Supply parking lot

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A South Carolina man was charged in Oneida after allegedly stealing a company van from his coworkers outside Oneida’s Tractor Supply Co. store on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN