Obituary: William Garrett, 80

William “Bill” Garrett, of the Mt. Helen community, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home. He was 80.

Preceded in death: William was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Loma Garrett; brothers, Coy Garrett and Carlie Garrett; sister-in-law, Pat Garrett; and by an infant sister.

Survivors: William was survived by,

• His loving wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Arvina Voiles Garrett;

• Children, Roger Garrett and wife Sonya, Steve Garrett and wife Delilah, Ray Garrett and wife Tammy, Barbara Ihrig and husband Brian, Stanley Garrett and wife Melissa, and Lona Brooks;

• Grandchildren, Makeisha Headrick and husband Brandon, Dustin Garrett and wife Kristi, Blakely Garrett and wife Whitney, Dusty Beaty and fiance Amanda Smith, SuEllen Cope, Elizabeth King and husband Darrin, Patrick Garrett and wife Heather, Daniel Garrett and wife Ashley, Tyler Garrett and wife Kayla, Jonathan McDonald and wife Kaylie, Samantha Byrd and husband Derek, Amber Ihrig, Ethan Garrett and wife Chelsae, Katie Willoughby and husband Casey, and Benjamin Stockton;

• Great-grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Addison and Alaina Headrick, Blake, Drake and Lakelyn Garrett, Eli Garrett, Logan and Tanner King, Clay Garrett, Caroline and Callan Garrett, Remi Byrd, and Daphne, Dailah and Darcie Garrett;

• Sisters, Anna Mae Morris and husband Charles, and Edna Blevins and husband Roger;

• Sisters-in-law, Judy Garrett, Janet Crockett and husband Bill, and Teresa Tompkins and husband Roger;

• Brothers-in-law, Gerald Voiles and wife Janetta, and Lanny Voiles;

• Special friend, Harold Dunford;

• And a host of other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Garrett family on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mundy Funeral Home in Jamestown, Tenn. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mundy Funeral Home in Jamestown, Tenn., with burial to follow in the Mt. Helen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Mundy Funeral Home.