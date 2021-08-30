Obituary: Alba Blevins, 83

Alba Ivanell Blevins, of Oneida, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home. She was 83.

Life: Born July 30, 1938 in the Zenith community, Alba was the daughter of the late Charlie and Minnie Owens Terry. She was a member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Williamsburg, Ky.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Alba was preceded in death by,

• Son, Joseph Blevins;

• Husband, Milford Blevins;

• Brothers, Croford, Hollas and Arzo Terry;

• Sister, Wilma Burchfield;

• Daughter, Debbie Gordon.

Survivors: Alba is survived by,

• Daughter, Tammy Harryman and husband Steve;

• Son-in-law, Robbie Gordon;

• Grandchildren, Tanya Harryman, Toni Hamiel and husband Chad, JR Harryman and wife April, Brandy Gordon, Sara Jo Blevins and Joe Gordon;

• Great-grandchildren, Ganon and dBodhi Harryman, and Weston and Haven Hamiel;

• And several other family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Blevins family on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Committal service will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. The family requests that everyone wear masks.

An online memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.