Obituary: Alba Blevins, 83
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Alba Blevins, 83

By Independent Herald

Alba Ivanell Blevins, of Oneida, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home. She was 83.

Life: Born July 30, 1938 in the Zenith community, Alba was the daughter of the late Charlie and Minnie Owens Terry. She was a member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Williamsburg, Ky.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Alba was preceded in death by,
• Son, Joseph Blevins;
• Husband, Milford Blevins;
• Brothers, Croford, Hollas and Arzo Terry;
• Sister, Wilma Burchfield;
• Daughter, Debbie Gordon.

Survivors: Alba is survived by,
• Daughter, Tammy Harryman and husband Steve;
• Son-in-law, Robbie Gordon;
• Grandchildren, Tanya Harryman, Toni Hamiel and husband Chad, JR Harryman and wife April, Brandy Gordon, Sara Jo Blevins and Joe Gordon;
• Great-grandchildren, Ganon and dBodhi Harryman, and Weston and Haven Hamiel;
• And several other family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Blevins family on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Committal service will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. The family requests that everyone wear masks.

An online memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

