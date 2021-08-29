- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Update: Heavy rains expected from Hurricane Ida
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Update: Heavy rains expected from Hurricane Ida

By Ben Garrett

Hurricane Ida is closing in on the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 933mb, making it a strong category 4 hurricane.

This is a major hurricane that will cause loss of life and property. Hurricane-force winds have already hit the immediate coastal area of Louisiana and will continue to spread inland. Storm surge in excess of 9 ft. is expected to cause extreme flooding along the coast, and heavy rainfall will cause significant flooding inland.

As the remnants of the storm move further inland, not much has changed in the past 24 hours with regards to the anticipated track of Ida and her impacts on East Tennessee.

Ida will reach us as a post-tropical depression by Wednesday, generating appreciable rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is for 3-4 inches of rain for the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

- Advertisement -

As the storm becomes post-tropical, it will devolve into an open wave and interact with the frontal boundary to the north, pushing substantial rainfall into the region. The primary threat with this system is the rainfall, and some minor flooding issues cannot be ruled out here on the plateau, if the heaviest rainfall totals are realized. The National Weather Service’s Morristown office is also highlighting the potential for isolated tornadoes in East Tennessee. The overall risk for severe weather seems extremely low here on the northern plateau, however.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee, in anticipation of the rainfall. The heaviest swath of rainfall associated with the storm’s remnants are expected in that region. In general, the further east you go in East Tennessee, the less rain you will see. The mountains may receive an inch of rain or less.

The primary impacts of this system will be felt in our region Tuesday and Wednesday. The NWS has an 80% chance of rain Tuesday, 90% chance of rain Tuesday night, and 70% chance of rain on Wednesday. The system will have cleared the area on Thursday, leaving slightly cooler temperatures in its wake.

For late-week activities, the weather looks great. Thursday will feature temps in the 70s and only a slight chance of rain. Friday will feature sunny skies with a high around 80 and dropping into the upper 50s at night for Friday night high school football.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Update: Heavy rains expected from Hurricane Ida

Ben Garrett - 0
Hurricane Ida is closing in on the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida blanks Pigeon Forge on strength of 4 Douglas goals

Independent Herald - 0
GATLINBURG — Oneida bounced back nicely in the second day of play at the Rocky Top Cup here Saturday morning, scoring a 5-0 win over...
Read more
Local News

Nearly half of Scott County’s increasing covid cases are children; statewide hospitalizations top 3,000

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County skyrocketed to 235 as the week ended, after the TN Dept. of Health reported 47...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida drops first game at Rocky Top to University High

Independent Herald - 0
GATLINBURG — Oneida’s first game at the Rocky Top Cup at Gatlinburg-Pittman here on Friday resulted in a 3-1 loss to University High. The Lady Indians...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Update: Hurricane Ida will bring rain to northern Cumberland Plateau

Ben Garrett - 0
Here comes Hurricane Ida. Ida is currently a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. She is rocketing northwest through the Gulf...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Ida promises rain for East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean, and will likely make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast as a major hurricane this weekend,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Another tropical storm could soon impact Tennessee, and it could be a humdinger

Ben Garrett - 0
Most of East Tennessee saw considerable rainfall from the remnants of the last tropical storm to impact the Gulf Coast, and it looks like...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: The wet, soggy third week of August

Ben Garrett - 0
Ordinarily, August is one of the driest months of the year in this part of the world. October is the driest month, followed by...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Tropical system will bring increased rainfall to East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Scattered thunderstorms are developing across the northern Cumberland Plateau this afternoon, and what we're seeing today is likely a precursor for things to come....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Soccer: Oneida drops first game at Rocky Top to University High

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
GATLINBURG — Oneida’s first game at the Rocky Top Cup at Gatlinburg-Pittman here on Friday resulted in a 3-1 loss to University High. The Lady Indians...
Read more

Obituary: Jennifer Bohl, 40

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jennifer Lee (Jenn) Ellis Bohl passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at her home in Robbins. She was 40. Life: Jenn was born on...
Read more

Forgotten Times: President Andrew Johnson twice delivered a speech in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
Few of the 46 presidents of the United States have ever known where Scott County, Tennessee is located. But one of them knew: the...
Read more

Latest News

Update: Heavy rains expected from Hurricane Ida

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Hurricane Ida is closing in on the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida blanks Pigeon Forge on strength of 4 Douglas goals

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
GATLINBURG — Oneida bounced back nicely in the second day of play at the Rocky Top Cup here Saturday morning, scoring a 5-0 win over...
Read more

Nearly half of Scott County’s increasing covid cases are children; statewide hospitalizations top 3,000

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County skyrocketed to 235 as the week ended, after the TN Dept. of Health reported 47...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN