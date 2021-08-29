Soccer: Oneida shuts out William Blount, 3-0

GATLINBURG — Oneida recorded its second win and its second shutout in as many days on Sunday, defeating William Blount 3-0 in the final day of play at the Rocky Top Cup.

Aliyah Douglas, Carolina Keeton and Claire Burress teamed up for the three goals, as the Lady Indians’ offense continued to excel. After a 3-1 setback against Gatlinburg on Friday, Oneida outscored its Saturday and Sunday opponents by a combined 8-0.

“We simply out-played a very good William Blount team that very easily could come to our place Thursday and give us fits,” said Oneida coach Phil Newport. The two teams are set to square off at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday for the Lady Indians’ first home game of 2021.

William Blount was coming off a 3-0 win over University High on Saturday — the same team that defeated the Lady Indians 3-1 on Friday.

“We knew today was going to be tough,” Newport said. “We managed to look good everywhere.”

The Lady Indians scored all three of their goals in the first half, connecting on three of their nine shot attempts. They had eight shot attempts in the second half.

Karmyn Krahn had five saves in the goal, including a stop on a penalty kick by the Governors.

“We found some good footing for our team,” Newport said. “After we got settled the heat let us use some depth that wasn’t as deep as for the other teams. Backups allowed our ones some breaks and was advantage for us.”

Newport said he moved several players to account for the loss of Rory Blevins, who is the team’s sweeper but missed the weekend tournament due to covid protocols.

“Everyone adjusted well in her absence,” he said.