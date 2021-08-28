- Advertisement -
Updated:

Nearly half of Scott County’s increasing covid cases are children; statewide hospitalizations top 3,000

By Independent Herald

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County skyrocketed to 235 as the week ended, after the TN Dept. of Health reported 47 new cases of the virus on Thursday alone. 

Scott County is still a long ways from its peak of more than 400 active cases which was set when the virus was surging last winter. And testing positivity remains well below the statewide average — 11% for the week ending Thursday.

But the latest surge of the virus continues to dig in its heels, and it is especially manifesting itself in schools. On Thursday, 27 of the 47 new cases were among school-aged children. Of all the new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scott County in the past week, nearly half — 49% — have been in kids ages five to 18.

That percentage is especially brow-raising because at the peak of the virus’s surge last winter, school-aged kids made up only about 1 in 5 of covid cases locally. That’s the same percentage of new cases that the five-to-18 age demographic made up in July, prior to the start of the new school year.

The politics surrounding the way schools deal with covid has been the source of an emerging battle in recent days. Last year, school systems had remote learning plans in place and could pivot to virtual instruction to slow the spread of covid through their student bodies. This year, state educational leaders took that option off the table, preventing school systems from turning to remote learning. Instead, school systems are required to use their bank of inclement weather days if they’re forced to close due to illness. 

A growing number of school systems have challenged the state’s stance, and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced Friday that the state will consider waivers for school systems that are forced to close because of covid. 

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who earlier this month signed an executive order essentially preventing school systems from mandating masks for students, on Wednesday urged students to wear masks in school to help slow the spread of the virus.

Locally, absentee rates are soaring, not only because of covid but also because of other illnesses that are running rampant in schools — including strep and flu. It’s not just students that are being impacted. Staff members, too, are logging a growing number of sick days, either because they’re sick or because they’ve been quarantined.

One administrator said earlier this week that if and when schools are forced to temporarily close to combat the spread of illness, the lack of available substitute teachers will likely be the determining factor.

For the most part, school-aged children who are infected with covid aren’t likely to suffer serious illness. While pediatric hospitalizations linked to the virus are up statewide, those numbers remain small in comparison to the number of adults hospitalized with the virus. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville reported Wednesday that it had admitted 11 children with covid over the course of the past seven days. 

Overall, hospitalization numbers are skyrocketing. The number of people currently hospitalized with covid in Tennessee surpassed 3,000 on Thursday and is closing in on the all-time high of around 3,500 patients, which was set in early January. In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding counties, intensive care units are filled to capacity. Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced Friday that its facility is filled to capacity, and most other hospitals are in the same situation. Covid patients being seen at Big South Fork Medical Center ER in Oneida, who would typically be transferred to another facility for in-patient treatment, are now being admitted to the hospital locally while they wait for a bed to come open somewhere else.

The number of deaths being attributed to the virus in Tennessee is on the uptick, as well. The Dept. of Health on Friday reported 41 new covid-related deaths, bringing the total number in the Volunteer State to 13,345. 

In Scott County, there have been two hospitalizations and two deaths reported by the Dept. of Health amid the latest surge of the virus.

The current surge is being linked to delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than earlier strains of the virus. Some health experts think the delta variant of the virus will peak and then begin to fade relatively quickly, compared to earlier surges of covid. 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

