Home Obituaries Obituary: Melvin Phillips, 67
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Melvin Phillips, 67

By Independent Herald

Melvin Phillips, of Loganville, Ga., departed this life on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. He was 67.

Life: Melvin was a member of the Charismatic Christian Church Center in Monroe, Ga. and enjoyed church and fishing (especially eating them). He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Survivors: Melvin is survived by,
• His wife of 42 years, Wanda Phillips of Loganville, Ga.;
• Daughter, Latisha Gordon and husband Luke of Covington, Ga.;
• Son, Erik Phillips and wife Katrina of Winder, Ga.;
• Grandchildren, Devin, Chase, Madison, Destiny, Ethan, Danica and Allysa;
• Siblings, Donald Phillips of Ohio, Arnold and Diane Phillips of Crandall, Ga., Gordon Phillips of Grayson, Ga., Vaughn Phillips of Macon, Ga., and Tim and Judy Phillips of Loganville, Ga.;
• Several nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.

Services: The family will receive froms from 11 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, Ga. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Strunk Cemetery in Huntsville, Tenn.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Independent Herald
