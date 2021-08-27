Home Obituaries Obituary: Lena Letner, 58
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Lena Letner, 58

By Independent Herald

Lena Rose Letner departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. She was 58.

Life: Born Sept. 14, 1962 in Oneida, Lena was the daughter of the late Fred and Lula Pike Phillips. She was a member of the House of the Lord Pentacostal Church in the Highpoint community.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Lena was preceded in death by her brother, Hurtis Phillips, and by her sisters, Brenda Jeffers, Wanda Phillips and Linda Jeffers.

Survivors: Lena is survived by,
• The father of her children and the love of her life, Paul Letner;
• Daughters, Glenna M. Monroe and fiance David Cox, and Paula Tyra and husband Trent;
• Son, Derick Letner and wife Andrea;
• Nine grandchildren, Brandon, Austin,Bradley, Shayla, Justyn, Colby, Makayla, Brooklyn and Mercy;
• Great-grandchild, Gentry;
• Sister, Carolyn Jeffers and husband Glen;
• Brothers, Curtis Phillips and wife Shannon, Freddie Phillips and wife Haley, Ronnie Phillips and wife Betty, JB Phillips, Ronnie Phillips and Wilbert Phillips;
• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. David Farraza officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends. Graveside service will be held at the Phillips Cemetery following the funeral service. Pallbearers will be Austin Monroe, Brandon King, Bradley King, Justin Lynch, Donnie King and Colby Tyra. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Barnes and David Cox.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

