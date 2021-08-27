Obituary: Kyle Abrams, 70

Rudy Kyle Abrams, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Oneida, passed away on Aug. 7, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 70.

Life: Born Sept. 29, 1950, Kyle was the son of the late Luttie Burton Abrams and Jean Abrams McIntosh. He was a proud American who loved his country. He was a major in the United States Marine Corps, where he honorably served 20-plus years, retiring in 1994. Upon retirement, he relocated to Oneida where he was the scoutmaster for the local chapter of Boy Scouts of America for many years.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Oneida High School Class of 1968 members for their continued support and prayers throughout Kyle’s illness.

Survivors: Kyle is survived by,

• Son, Jamison Kyle Abrams of Murfreesboro, Tenn.;

• Brother, Luttie Burton Abrams “Butch” Jr. and wife Pam of Bradenton, Fla.

• Sister, Carol Davis and husband Scott of The Villages, Fla.;

• Grandchildren, McKenzie, Jonah and Grace;

• Other family members, and a host of friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Abrams family on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. David Acres officiating. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

For those interested in making a contribution on Kyle’s behalf, the family suggests donations be made to Boy Scout Troop 93, 3481 Big Ridge Road, Oneida, TN 37841, or First United Methodist Church, 234 N. Main Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.