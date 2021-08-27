Obituary: Jennifer Bohl, 40

Jennifer Lee (Jenn) Ellis Bohl passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at her home in Robbins. She was 40.

Life: Jenn was born on Feb. 3, 1981 in Jamestown, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her mom, Karen Sue Ellis.

Survivors: Jenn is survived by,

• Her kids, daughter Bethany Bohl and boyfriend Colby, and son Zachary Bohl;

• Her dad, Jeff “Jeep” Ellis;

• Two sisters, Peggy Washam and Hope Ellis;

• One brother, Marty Ellis;

• And many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bohl family on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Carl Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.