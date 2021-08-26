Scott County’s active covid case count nears 200; East Tennessee ICUs now full

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County neared 200 on Wednesday, as schools continued to take a hit with illness of all sorts and hospitals in the Knoxville region reached capacity.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 197 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Wednesday. While less than half the total number of active cases during the peak of the covid surge last winter, the number is climbing rapidly. There were 132 cases reported for the 7-day period ending Wednesday, and the total number of active cases increased 44% during that same time frame.

Despite the rapidly climbing number of active cases, testing positivity in Scott County remains well below the statewide average. For the 7-day period ending Wednesday, testing positivity was 10.3%, just slightly above the 10% threshold highlighted by the CDC.

Perhaps one reason for the falling testing positivity: There are a lot of tests being conducted because people — especially kids — are sick with other illnesses. Flu-like illness, including flu itself, is already being reported in significant numbers within local schools. For the 7-day period ending Wednesday, a total of 290 PCR covid tests were conducted in Scott County. That number does not include rapid, or antigen, tests.

- Advertisement -

Statewide, the testing positivity rate for the week ending Wednesday was 18.3%.

Tennessee recorded its one millionth case of coronavirus earlier this week, and has averaged nearly 6,300 new cases per day for the past seven days. Deaths associated with the virus are beginning to pick up as well. There were 212 covid-related deaths reported in the 7-day period ending Wednesday. That was up from 184 the previous week, and 114 the week before that.

Covid in schools

If you read social media, you’d believe that half the kids in Scott County have tested positive for covid in recent days, as parent after parent shares stories of their child’s illness.

That’s an exaggeration, of course, but kids are making up a higher percentage of Scott County’s covid cases than at any point since the pandemic began. For the 7-day period ending Wednesday, 40% of all new covid cases in Scott County were among school-aged children, ages five to 18.

Covid, along with other illnesses like flu and strep throat, have resulted in soaring absentee rates in most schools. Middle schools seem to be impacted especially hard. That’s reflected in Scott County’s data, which shows that the majority of the 52 new cases of covid among school-aged children in the past week has occurred in children older than 10.

So far, local school systems have given no indication that they’re considering closing. Unlike last school year, when school systems could pivot to virtual learning to slow down outbreaks of the virus, state leaders have prohibited schools from moving to a virtual learning schedule this year. Instead, schools across the state that have been required to close for illness have been forced to shut down instruction and use some of their built-in inclement weather days. Some of the state’s most affluent school systems have urged Gov. Bill Lee to reconsider his stance on virtual learning. The governor indicated on Wednesday, however, that he has no plans to do so.

Hospitals fill up

Hospitalizations are also continuing to tick upward. As of Wednesday, there were 2,980 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across Tennessee. At the peak of the covid surge last winter, there were around 3,500 people hospitalized with the virus.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County, intensive care units have reached capacity. On Thursday, according to the Knox County Regional Health Department, 316 of 317 ICU beds at the region’s 19 hospitals were full.

While not all of those beds are filled with covid patients, covid patients now make up about half the total number of ICU patients in East Tennessee hospitals, the highest percentage since the pandemic began.

Total coronavirus-related hospitalizations in East Tennessee stood at 567 as of Tuesday, as the number closes in on the total number of hospitalizations at the peak of the pandemic last winter. At that point, there were just under 700 people hospitalized with the virus.

Of the 567 people currently hospitalized in East Tennessee, 154 are in ICU. Shockingly, two out of every three ICU patients are requiring the use of a ventilator.

Many hospitals have begun providing daily covid census data. On Thursday, for example, the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville was treating 133 covid patients, of which 83% were unvaccinated. The average age of covid patients in the ICU was 50 years old, while the average age of non-ICU covid patients was 59 years old.

Parkwest Medical Center said Thursday that it was treating 72 covid patients, of which 87% were unvaccinated. The median age of covid patients in ICU at Parkwest was 58, and 92% of those ICU patients were unvaccinated. Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge reported that it was treating 35 covid patients, of which 77% were unvaccinated.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital said Wednesday that it has admitted 11 pediatric patients for covid in the last seven days, including four under the age of five and six over the age of 12.

Impacts of covid

As the number of covid cases continues to accelerate, some changes are beginning to be implemented. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that it will be closing its lobby until further notice, which is a return to a policy that was in place at the outset of the pandemic more than a year ago.

RaeZack’s is drive-thru only this week and next week due to quarantine protocols that have resulted in a staffing shortage.

While the vast majority of shoppers seen in Oneida’s Walmart store in recent days chose not to wear masks, the number of people wearing masks is definitely on the increase. Walmart, which is once again requiring its associates to wear masks, has begun handing out disposable masks to shoppers interested in using them as they enter the store.