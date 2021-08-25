UT Medical Center plans stand-alone emergency department in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The University of Tennessee Medical Center will soon open a stand-alone emergency department here.

UTMC announced late Wednesday that it has received a Certificate of Need from the TN Health Services & Development Agency to establish a satellite emergency department in Fentress County.

“As a leader in emergency and trauma care in the region’s Level 1 trauma center, the University of Tennessee Medical Center is proud to be able to address rural health care disparities that have existed in Fentress County by providing timely, high-quality emergency services to the Jamestown community through the Freestanding Satellite Emergency Department,” said David Hall, UTMC’s executive vice president.

Fentress County has been without a hospital since Rennova Health closed Jamestown Regional Medical Center in 2019. Although the Florida-based company has pledged to reopen the facility, its CEO has also said that it needs significant funding that it does not currently have to be able to accomplish that task.

In the meantime, UTMC has been quietly working to establish an emergency department that will at least partially fill the void left by the hospital’s closure. The medical center is planning for a 7,200 sq. ft. facility that will include nine treatment rooms, including one trauma room.

The emergency department will be located on West Central Avenue in Jamestown, on a 0.6-acre site in an existing building that was constructed in 2006 and used as the Fentress Health Systems Diagnostic Center.

“For too long, the citizens of Fentress County have lacked access to emergency care,” said Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson. “We are thrilled for UT Medical Center’s leadership in providing the FSED that will most greatly contribute to the continuum of care in the delivery and range of medical services that will now be available in Fentress County.”

The new emergency department is projected to open in the middle of next year.

In addition to its medical center near the banks of the Tennessee River in Knoxville, UTMC offers regional health centers in Lenoir City and Sevierville, as well as urgent care facilities in those two locations, along with Northshore and Seymour.