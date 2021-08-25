- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Soccer: Scott High defeats Campbell County, 5-0
SportsScott
Updated:

Soccer: Scott High defeats Campbell County, 5-0

By Independent Herald

Scott High junior Katie Tucker advances the ball during the Lady Highlanders’ 5-0 win over Campbell County on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 | Ben Garrett/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High opened its 2021 season in grand fashion last week, scoring a 5-0 home win over Campbell County.

The Lady Highlanders’ big junior class owned the offensive end, with four of them teaming up for Scott’s five goals. But the defense owned the night. Campbell County had just one shot attempt until midway through the second half, and scarcely seemed a threat to score.

“It was a good win,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “It was a good home-stand, it was a good win, and we got goals from different people.”

- Advertisement -

It didn’t take the Lady Highlanders long to get on the board. Katie Tucker scored in the opening minutes of the match. She would score again late in the first half to give her team a 3-0 lead at the intermission, following her own miss. Abby Reynolds scored Scott’s other first half goal, also on a follow.

Henry subbed early and often due to the heat, but was unable to sub as liberally as he would have liked because a JV game — which the Lady Highlanders also won by a 2-0 score — followed the varsity game.

“But everybody worked hard,” Henry said. “I don’t think Kaitlyn Butts or Rachel Garrett came out of the game, and Riley Lantz got maybe a 2-minute break.” 

All three of those players were part of the Lady Highlanders’ defensive effort that Henry credited for setting the tone for the night.

“I think Kalin and Bella (the team’s goalkeepers) had to punt two balls, so the defense did extremely well tonight,” Henry said.

In the second half, senior Gracie King — the only non-junior in on the scoring — put one in the net early. That’s the way things stood until the game’s closing moments, when Olivia Rector scored. 

“She had worked hard for that, and she finally got it in right there at the end,” Henry said of Rector’s goal.

In the JV game that followed, freshman Praylee Sexton scored both of the Lady Highlanders’ goals.

The game was the first of the season for Scott High because last week’s scheduled opener against Oliver Springs was rained out. The plan is to make up that game later in the season. The Lady Highlanders only have nine games scheduled for the season, and will next travel to Cumberland Gap on Aug. 31.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Region/State

UT Medical Center plans stand-alone emergency department in Jamestown

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — The University of Tennessee Medical Center will soon open a stand-alone emergency department here. UTMC announced late Wednesday that it has received a...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Another tropical storm could soon impact Tennessee, and it could be a humdinger

Ben Garrett - 0
Most of East Tennessee saw considerable rainfall from the remnants of the last tropical storm to impact the Gulf Coast, and it looks like...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High defeats Campbell County, 5-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High opened its 2021 season in grand fashion last week, scoring a 5-0 home win over Campbell County. The Lady Highlanders’ big...
Read more
Opinion

Garrett: The year of the yellow jacket

Ben Garrett - 0
Nature is full of old wives’ predictions this time of year. When hornets build their nests high (or when they build their nests low, depending...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Oneida

Football: Oneida falls to Williamsburg in opener, 50-21

Independent Herald - 0
CORBIN, Ky. — The weather here was hot. Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen was hotter. The Yellow Jackets’ junior QB torched Oneida for 327 yards passing...
Read more
Scott

For Scott High football, what might have been

Independent Herald - 0
Nearly 10 months later, an inadvertent whistle still looms large over the Scott High football program. Walk into Highlander Stadium and you can almost...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida falls to Corbin, 5-3

Independent Herald - 0
CORBIN, Ky. — Oneida senior Caroline Keeton bounced back from an injury in a big way, scoring two goals on opening night. And junior...
Read more
Oneida

His father in him: 40 years after Jimmy May came to Oneida as a 12-year-old kid, he’ll be the Indians’ head coach

Ben Garrett - 0
In 1981, Clinton native Jim May moved to Oneida to accept a job as head coach of the high school football program. May made the...
Read more
Scott

Football: The roster is short and the schedule is daunting, but Scott High is ready to go

Independent Herald - 0
The 2021 season is one of change for Scott High. No, the Highlanders don’t have a new head coach; Josh Terry is at the helm...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Kathy Mullis, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kathy A. Mullis, of Oneida, passed away very peacefully on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at home. She was 65. Life: Born in Ypsilanti, Mich. on...
Read more

Forgotten Times: President Andrew Johnson twice delivered a speech in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
Few of the 46 presidents of the United States have ever known where Scott County, Tennessee is located. But one of them knew: the...
Read more

UT Medical Center plans stand-alone emergency department in Jamestown

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — The University of Tennessee Medical Center will soon open a stand-alone emergency department here. UTMC announced late Wednesday that it has received a...
Read more

Latest News

UT Medical Center plans stand-alone emergency department in Jamestown

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — The University of Tennessee Medical Center will soon open a stand-alone emergency department here. UTMC announced late Wednesday that it has received a...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Another tropical storm could soon impact Tennessee, and it could be a humdinger

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Most of East Tennessee saw considerable rainfall from the remnants of the last tropical storm to impact the Gulf Coast, and it looks like...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High defeats Campbell County, 5-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High opened its 2021 season in grand fashion last week, scoring a 5-0 home win over Campbell County. The Lady Highlanders’ big...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN