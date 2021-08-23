TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the project has been assigned a high-priority status.

TDOT has scheduled a 5.23-mile length of the highway to be repaved next year, extending from the Baker Highway intersection on the south end to Carson Cemetery Road near the Boys & Girls Club on the north end.

That’s according to a schedule TDOT officials submitted to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals on Friday.

The stretch of U.S. 27 through Huntsville, from the Baker Highway intersection to Helenwood Main Street, is in particular need of resurfacing.

TDOT is current resurfacing S.R. 456 through the Paint Rock community.

Also scheduled for resurfacing by TDOT is a 5.43-mile stretch of U.S. 27 from near Tunnel Hill Road in Robbins to near the Baker Highway intersection. That project has been scheduled for 2024, along with a 5.07-mile stretch of S.R. 52 from the Scott-Morgan county line near Rugby to the highway’s terminus at U.S. 27 in Elgin.