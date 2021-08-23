- Advertisement -
Home News Local News TCAT-Huntsville's LPN program ranks second in the state
NewsLocal News
Updated:

TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

By Independent Herald

The practical nursing program at TCAT-Huntsville is a 1,296-hour, full-time program that allows students to obtain a diploma in 12 months (Photo: TCAT-Huntsville).

HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing ranking list compiled by PracticalNursing.org.

TCAT-Huntsville ranked just behind TCAT-Athens, with a score of 94.83. The score for TCAT-Athens was 95.31. 

Other schools in the Top 5 included TCAT-Paris, with a score of 94.57, TCAT-Elizabethton, with a score of 93.86, and TCAT-Nashville, with a score of 93.15.

- Advertisement -

Other East Tennessee schools in the Top 10 included South College in Knoxville at No. 7, and TCAT-Harriman at No. 8. Other nearby schools in the Top 20 included TCAT-Crossville at No. 12, and TCAT-Knoxville at No. 13. 

The local TCAT campus offers a practical nursing diploma program that allows students to graduate in just 12 months, after completing 1,296 clock hours of classroom and clinical instruction. It is one of 21 state-approved LPN schools in Tennessee.

According to PracticalNursing.org, Bureau of Labor Statistics predictions show that LPN jobs will increase by 9% per year by 2029. In Tennessee, LPNs have an average salary of $40,120, which is nearly $7,000 below the national average.

In order to be accepted into an LPN program, students must have a high school diploma or GED, and must complete prerequisite courses. In Tennessee, LPNs are required to pass the NCLEX in order to be licensed. The NCLEX is an exam designed to test nurses’ competency. 

In 2020, according to PracticalNursing.org, there were 1,213 nurses in Tennessee who took the NCLEX, with 88.2% of them passing.

Students in Scott County who are interested in a career in nursing will find that not only does TCAT-Huntsville offer one of the state’s nursing programs, but it also offers education at a much more affordable rate than many schools. For example, according to the school’s website, the total tuition and fees for the LPN program, which includes textbooks, is $5,948. That’s only slightly more than half the cost of completing LPN school at TCAT-Nashville. 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the...
Read more
Local News

TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing...
Read more
Features

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more
Features

Forgotten Times: President Andrew Johnson twice delivered a speech in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Few of the 46 presidents of the United States have ever known where Scott County, Tennessee is located. But one of them knew: the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the...
Read more
Local News

Scott County records first covid death in more than 2 months; overwhelming majority of new cases are occurring in kids and young adults

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported Scott County’s first covid-related fatality in more than two months on Tuesday. The death, the 49th overall in Scott...
Read more
Local News

Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground

Independent Herald - 0
The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of...
Read more
Local News

Savana Shepard is crowned Miss Scott County to conclude the fair

Independent Herald - 0
Savana Shepard is the new Miss Scott County. Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at...
Read more
Local News

Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is in town

Independent Herald - 0
They came to provide a carnival. They wound up being vaccinated. More than 90% of the employees of Casey’s Rides, the traveling amusement company that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Milford Roysden, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Milford Roysden, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side, after a long...
Read more

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more

For Scott High football, what might have been

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Nearly 10 months later, an inadvertent whistle still looms large over the Scott High football program. Walk into Highlander Stadium and you can almost...
Read more

Latest News

TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the...
Read more

TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing...
Read more

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN