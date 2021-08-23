TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing ranking list compiled by PracticalNursing.org.

TCAT-Huntsville ranked just behind TCAT-Athens, with a score of 94.83. The score for TCAT-Athens was 95.31.

Other schools in the Top 5 included TCAT-Paris, with a score of 94.57, TCAT-Elizabethton, with a score of 93.86, and TCAT-Nashville, with a score of 93.15.

- Advertisement -

Other East Tennessee schools in the Top 10 included South College in Knoxville at No. 7, and TCAT-Harriman at No. 8. Other nearby schools in the Top 20 included TCAT-Crossville at No. 12, and TCAT-Knoxville at No. 13.

The local TCAT campus offers a practical nursing diploma program that allows students to graduate in just 12 months, after completing 1,296 clock hours of classroom and clinical instruction. It is one of 21 state-approved LPN schools in Tennessee.

According to PracticalNursing.org, Bureau of Labor Statistics predictions show that LPN jobs will increase by 9% per year by 2029. In Tennessee, LPNs have an average salary of $40,120, which is nearly $7,000 below the national average.

In order to be accepted into an LPN program, students must have a high school diploma or GED, and must complete prerequisite courses. In Tennessee, LPNs are required to pass the NCLEX in order to be licensed. The NCLEX is an exam designed to test nurses’ competency.

In 2020, according to PracticalNursing.org, there were 1,213 nurses in Tennessee who took the NCLEX, with 88.2% of them passing.

Students in Scott County who are interested in a career in nursing will find that not only does TCAT-Huntsville offer one of the state’s nursing programs, but it also offers education at a much more affordable rate than many schools. For example, according to the school’s website, the total tuition and fees for the LPN program, which includes textbooks, is $5,948. That’s only slightly more than half the cost of completing LPN school at TCAT-Nashville.