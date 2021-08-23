Scott County’s 50th covid-related death reported by health officials

After no covid-related deaths for more than two months, there have been two reported in Scott County in the past week.

The TN Dept. of Health on Monday reported Scott County’s 50th covid-related fatality, after reporting the 49th on Tuesday. Prior to Tuesday there hadn’t been a death attributed to coronavirus here since June 11.

The latest report comes as the number of active covid cases continues to quickly rise in Scott County. As of Sunday, there were 171 active cases of the virus locally, up from 129 the previous Sunday, an increase of 33%.

Scott County is nowhere near the number of covid cases it was seeing at the peak of the last outbreak, when there were more than 450 people sick with coronavirus just days before Christmas. But the number is on the increase. For the Sunday-to-Sunday period, there were 111 new cases of the virus reported in Scott County, up from just 70 the previous week.

In spite of the increased number of new cases, testing positivity here continues to wane, and is well below the statewide average. For the 7-day period ending Sunday, testing positivity in Scott County was just 12.3%, down from 13.9% the previous week. At one point early in the latest surge of the virus, testing positivity locally jumped to near 20%.

A total of 74 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began, including two during the latest surge.

The virus is starting to have an interrupting impact. On Monday, RaeZack’s announced that it was closing its dining room for two weeks due to staff shortages caused by quarantine protocols.

Also, sickness is beginning to manifest itself more visibly in schools. While contact-tracing and quarantine protocols aren’t being followed as strictly as they were during last school year, an increasing number of staff and students are missing due to illness — which includes strep throat and other illnesses in addition to covid — and a shortage of substitute teachers is beginning to manifest itself.

In Scott County, a whopping 36% — or nearly 1 in 4 — of new cases reported in the past week have been among school-aged children. At the peak of the last surge in December, when schools eventually closed early for the Christmas break due to the sheer number of illnesses, school-aged children made up only about 20% of total covid cases. That’s the same percentage of covid cases that the age 5-to-18 demographic was making up prior to the start of the new school year earlier this month.

Based on data made available by the TN Dept. of Health, older children and teens are making up a majority of new covid cases among school-aged children.

Since Aug. 1, people under the age of 20 have made up about 4 in 10 new covid cases in Scott County, while people under the age of 50 have made up a whopping 4 in 5 of all new cases. Prior to Aug. 1, people under the age of 20 made up less than one-fourth of all cases, while people under 50 made up about 63% of all cases.

The number of people being vaccinated in Scott County remains at an elevated level, with 225 first-dose injections administered during the 7-day period ending Monday. In all, almost 45% of Scott County’s total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 38% are now fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalizations associated with covid continues to increase, and hospitals say the majority of those patients are unvaccinated. As of Sunday, there were 2,690 people hospitalized with covid across Tennessee, about 75% of the total number of hospitalizations at the peak of the last surge of the virus in December.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County and other counties around Knoxville, there were 439 people hospitalized with covid last week. Of those, about 1 in 4 are in ICU and about half of those in ICU are on a ventilator.

According to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, it was treating 110 covid patients as of Monday, of which 85% were unvaccinated. The average age of covid patients in the intensive care unit at UTMC was 49.