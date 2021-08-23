Mud-covered man arrested after claiming to be making sex movie

Among arrests made by Oneida Police Department last week was a man who claimed to be filming the sex scene of a movie after he was discovered lying near the street.

Russell Honeycutt was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 18, and charged with public intoxication. According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, he was responding to a call of a man “laying on the ground shaking” along Shoemaker Avenue. When he and OPD officer Kyler King arrived, they discovered Honeycutt lying at the base of a grassy embankment near a creek, covered in mud.

As Davis and King approached Honeycutt to be sure he was okay, he allegedly told them that he was “just laying there making a movie” and that he had “reached the sex scene of the movie.”

Honeycutt allegedly asked the officers if people “heard the screams from the sex scene and called the law.”

According to the warrant, officers observed a thick white substance inside Honeycutt’s nose, but he denied knowledge of it. EMS was summoned to the scene to check Honeycutt for medical issues, after which he was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

• Erica B. Matthews and Dustin D. Lloyd were both charged with domestic assault following an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

According to warrants filed by Oneida Police Department’s Tony Jones, he was dispatched to a domestic assault at Save-A-Lot in Northtown Plaza. The caller told dispatchers that a man was punching a woman. When Jones arrived on scene, the man had left, and Jones was able to track him down and initiate a traffic stop on the 4-Lane.

Lloyd told Jones that the incident began when Matthews began smacking him in the face. He said he pulled over in the Save-A-Lot parking lot and pushed her away in self-defense.

Matthews, meanwhile, told Jones that Lloyd had punched her in the face inside the vehicle and was being aggressive towards her.

According to Jones’ warrants, he saw red marks on the faces of both Jones and Matthews.

Because Jones was unable to determine who the aggressor was, based on the physical evidence and the statements of the couple, both were arrested “for safety of all parties.”

• Rickey D. Jackson was charged with violating an order of protection on Tuesday, Aug. 17, after he allegedly did not appear for a domestic violence compliance hearing at the Scott County Justice Center.

• Melissa S. Martin was charged with criminal trespassing on Sunday, after allegedly causing a disturbance at her son’s home on Burnett Lane.