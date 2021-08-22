Home Obituaries Obituary: Sammy Bridges, 85
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Sammy Bridges, 85

By Independent Herald

Sammy L.C. Bridges went to his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Oak Ridge Methodist Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 85.

Life: Born in Elk Valley, Tenn. on Aug. 31, 1935, Sammy was the son of the late Lowell Bridges and Beulah Meredith Bridges. He was a deacon at Jakes Branch Baptist Church and a Navy veteran.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Sammy was preceded in death by his first wife, Laverne Bridges, and his second wife, Sherieva Goad Bridges; by his sister, Margaret E. Elmore; and by his mother- and father-in-law, Ernest and Elizabeth Goad.

Survivors: Sammy is survived by,
• Son, Daniel D. Bridges and wife Sheila;
• Daughter, Alane Goad and husband Steve;
• Three grandchildren, Danielle Carson and husband Justin, Leeann Adkins and husband Eric, and Adam Goad and wife Heather;
• Two great-grandchildren, Lindsie and Millie Carson;
• Brother, Jerry Bridges and wife Sandy;
• Brothers-in-law, Pete Elmore, Paul Goad and Phillip Goad and wife Cathy;
• Sister-in-law, Connie Howard and husband Jeff;
• Best friend, Larry Goad;
• Several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bridges family on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. James Adkins officiating. Music will be provided by Jakes Branch Baptist Church Choir. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville. 

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

