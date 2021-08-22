Home Obituaries Obituary: Reatha Hill, 71
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Reatha Hill, 71

By Independent Herald

Reatha Faye Martin-Hill, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, due to complications of COPD, surrounded by family and friends. She was 71.

Life: Born in Elk Valley, Tenn. on July 20, 1950, Reatha was the youngest daughter of the late William and Ollie Martin. Known as Faye by her friends and family, she had six siblings. She was raised in the Gum Fork community and graduated from Oneida High School. On Nov. 17, 1970, she married Carroll “Carl” Hill.

She loved to fish and camp, flowers and gardening, and animals. She cherished her family and loved ones, and spending time with them. She enjoyed running the roads and shopping adventures with her two sisters, Rosetta and Virgie. She enjoyed gospel music and cherished her Savior. She was a sweet, kind and humble person. Many people called her their friend, and many would lovingly think of her as a second mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Retha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Carroll Hill; by brothers Verldon Martin, Jerry Martin and James “Bunny” Martin, by nephews Donnie Foster and Jamie Martin; by niece Melissa Overton; by sister-in-law Linda Martin; and by dear friends Garret and Betty Muse.

Survivors: Reatha is survived by,
• Two daughters, Carla King and husband David of Oneida, and Carolyn Faye Green and husband Allen of Huntsville;
• Two sons, Billy Hill and wife Carolyn Sue “Shortie” of Huntsville, and Michael Hill of Oneida;
• 12 grandchildren, Kristina Winnie and husband Jason, Charlie Greene and husband Junior, Cody Laxton and wife Carrie, Lexi King and husband Trey, Jace King, David Michael King and wife Destiny, Corissa Williams, Bradley Williams, Austin Godsey, Brycen Godsey, Mikey Hill and Conner Hill;
• Six great-grandchildren, Waylon Winnie, CaDee Winnie, Bella Winnie, Braxton Winnie, Parker Braden and Aubrie Laxton;
• Sisters, Rosetta Overton of Oneida and Virgie Foster of Greeneville, Tenn.;
• Brother, Willard Martin and wife Missy of Oneida;
• And many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Hill family on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Muse officiating. Music will be provided by the Muse family. Committal service will follow in the Green Cemetery in Anderson Hollow. Pallbearers will be Jerry Martin, Roy Overton, Denny Overton, Colton Martin, Dylan Martin and Trey Champion.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN