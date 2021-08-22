Obituary: Milford Roysden, 79

Milford Roysden, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 79.

Life: Born in Oneida on Feb. 9, 1942, Milford was the son of the late Dewey and Delta Terry Roysden. He was a member of West Oneida Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and talked about Jesus to anyone who would listen to his testimony. He wanted everyone to know the Lord.

Milford was a retired carpenter by trade and held many jobs throughout his life. He was a night watchman, a coal miner, a dump truck driver, worked in a sawmill, worked for the railroad, and logged. He was probably best known as a carpet installer for Hughett’s Carpet Sales for many years.

Milford loved his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was a huge practical joker and loved nothing better than to get one over on his nephews and close friends. His laugh was contagious and he was a big kid at heart.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Milford was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Roysden, and by his sister, Cloia Jean Lunsford.

Survivors: Milford is survived by,

• His wife, Drucilla;

• Son, Wayne Roysden and wife Sheila of Oneida;

• Daughter, Jayne Roysden and Charles Ross of Oneida;

• Stepson, Dennie Neal and wife Lesley;

• Stepdaughter, Missy Foster;

• Grandchildren, Whitney, Kailey, Allie, Delaney, Rilee and Gracie;

• 14 great-grandchildren;

• Aunt, Irene Davidson of St. Louis, Mo.;

• Brothers, Herbert and Delsey Lee Roysden of Oneida, Raymond Roysden and wife Christine of Helenwood, and sister Novella Smith and husband Robert of Oneida;

• Special friends, Wilma King and Roy Jeffers;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Roysden family on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Stephens and Kris Byrd officiating. Music will be provided by Steve and Mary Hamby. Committal service will follow at the Leatherwood Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Trevor Smith, David Smith, Jimmy Roysden, Billy Hammock, Roy Jeffers and Wayne Seabolt. Honorary pallbearer will be Daniel Smith.

The family requests that everyone wear masks.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.