Obituary: Kathy Mullis, 65

Kathy A. Mullis, of Oneida, passed away very peacefully on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at home. She was 65.

Life: Born in Ypsilanti, Mich. on April 10, 1956, she was the daughter of hte late Elzo and Imogene Bolton. She was a devoted wife and mother and was a member of New Haven Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Stevie Bolton.

Survivors: Kathy is survived by,
• Her husband, Samuel Jacob Mullis;
• Sons, Cody Mullis and wife Ella and David Mullis and wife Nancy of Greeneville, Tenn.;
• Grandkids, PJ Mullis, Raven Mullis and Jordan Mullis of Pensacola, Fla.;
• Brother, Greg Bolton and wife Karen of Michigan;
• And numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services: Graveside service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Jacksboro City Cemetery with Bro. James Roberts officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

