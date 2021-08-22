Obituary: Gid Tedder, 96

Robert Gideon “Gid” Tedder Jr., of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 96.

Life: Born May 2, 1925 in Rockwood, Tenn., Gid was the son of the late Robert G. and Carrie King Tedder. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II on the staff of Admiral Nimitz. He graduated from the University of Tennessee and was a local businessman — a co-owner of Plateau Hatchery, Oneida Columbus Express and the Cumberland Bowling Alley, to name a few. He was a member of the Lions and Kiwanis clubs and served the community as a volunteer firefighter, often first on the scene. He drove the fire truck that is currently parked at Oneida City Park. He was an avid flyer, and identified the land that became Scott County Airport. He was also a very dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Oneida for more than 65 years.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Gid was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Jean Blankenship Tedder; and by sisters Wilma Flottman and husband Richard, Veneta Lawson and husband Paul, and Sarah Tedder.

Survivors: Gid is survived by,

• His wife, Tamsey Marcum Tedder;

• Children, Nancy Watson and husband Ed of Kennesaw, Ga., Robert G. Tedder III and wife Julie, and Jack Tedder and wife Janie, both of Oneida;

• Stepchildren, Carolyn Duvall and husband Hank, and Keenan Damron and wife Jill;

• Grandchildren, Christie Jeffers and husband Mike, Anna Watson, Mary-Elizabeth Watson, Jason Tedder, Ben Watson and wife Amanda, and Jamie Tedder;

• Great-grandchildren, Dakota Jeffers, Jordan Jeffers and Liam Watson;

• And other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Tedder family on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Oneida with Bro. David Gass officiating. Music will be provided by Jan Scates. Burial will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #136 in Oneida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 234 N. Main Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.