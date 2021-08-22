Home Obituaries Obituary: Gid Tedder, 96
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Gid Tedder, 96

By Independent Herald

Robert Gideon “Gid” Tedder Jr., of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 96.

Life: Born May 2, 1925 in Rockwood, Tenn., Gid was the son of the late Robert G. and Carrie King Tedder. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II on the staff of Admiral Nimitz. He graduated from the University of Tennessee and was a local businessman — a co-owner of Plateau Hatchery, Oneida Columbus Express and the Cumberland Bowling Alley, to name a few. He was a member of the Lions and Kiwanis clubs and served the community as a volunteer firefighter, often first on the scene. He drove the fire truck that is currently parked at Oneida City Park. He was an avid flyer, and identified the land that became Scott County Airport. He was also a very dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Oneida for more than 65 years.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Gid was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Jean Blankenship Tedder; and by sisters Wilma Flottman and husband Richard, Veneta Lawson and husband Paul, and Sarah Tedder.

Survivors: Gid is survived by,
• His wife, Tamsey Marcum Tedder;
• Children, Nancy Watson and husband Ed of Kennesaw, Ga., Robert G. Tedder III and wife Julie, and Jack Tedder and wife Janie, both of Oneida;
• Stepchildren, Carolyn Duvall and husband Hank, and Keenan Damron and wife Jill;
• Grandchildren, Christie Jeffers and husband Mike, Anna Watson, Mary-Elizabeth Watson, Jason Tedder, Ben Watson and wife Amanda, and Jamie Tedder;
• Great-grandchildren, Dakota Jeffers, Jordan Jeffers and Liam Watson;
• And other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Tedder family on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Oneida with Bro. David Gass officiating. Music will be provided by Jan Scates. Burial will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #136 in Oneida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 234 N. Main Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the...
Read more
Local News

TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing...
Read more
Features

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more
Features

Forgotten Times: President Andrew Johnson twice delivered a speech in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Few of the 46 presidents of the United States have ever known where Scott County, Tennessee is located. But one of them knew: the...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Sammy Bridges, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Sammy L.C. Bridges went to his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Oak Ridge Methodist Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Milford Roysden, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Milford Roysden, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side, after a long...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Carrie Newport Brown, 90

Independent Herald - 0
Carrie Newport Brown, of Robbins, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 90. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathy Mullis, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy A. Mullis, of Oneida, passed away very peacefully on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at home. She was 65. Life: Born in Ypsilanti, Mich. on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Reatha Hill, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Reatha Faye Martin-Hill, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, due to complications...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Milford Roysden, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Milford Roysden, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side, after a long...
Read more

Linda Sexton, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Linda Sue Sexton, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more

Football: The roster is short and the schedule is daunting, but Scott High is ready to go

Scott Independent Herald - 0
The 2021 season is one of change for Scott High. No, the Highlanders don’t have a new head coach; Josh Terry is at the helm...
Read more

Latest News

TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the...
Read more

TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing...
Read more

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN