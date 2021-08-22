Obituary: Carrie Newport Brown, 90

Carrie Newport Brown, of Robbins, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 90.

Life: Born Aug. 23, 1930 in Robbins, Carrie was the daughter of Alfred and Mertha Henry Newport.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Boyd Brown; by four brothers, Millard, Ernest (Dallas), Kermit and James Newport; by two sisters, Bertha Griffith and husband Hugo, and Irene Reed and husband Bruce, and by great-grandson Evan Garrett.

Survivors: Carrie is survived by,

• Son, Harry Brown and wife Karen;

• Daughters, Sheildia Young, Harriet Norris and husband Jack, Rita Brown, and Joan Garrett and husband Kenneth;

• Seven grandchildren, Brandy Rogers and husband Shannon, Ginger Bond and husband Jeremy, Christopher Brown, Jeremy Garrett and wife Tiffany, Joshua Garrett, Justin Young and wife Gina, Derek Norris and wife Charity, and Brian Norris and wife Brooke;

• 10 great-grandchildren;

• One great-great-grandchild;

• And many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Oneida Rehab Center for their excellent care.

Services: There will be no formal visitation. Graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sexton Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.