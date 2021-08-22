Home Obituaries Obituary: Carrie Newport Brown, 90
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Carrie Newport Brown, 90

By Independent Herald

Carrie Newport Brown, of Robbins, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 90.

Life: Born Aug. 23, 1930 in Robbins, Carrie was the daughter of Alfred and Mertha Henry Newport.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Boyd Brown; by four brothers, Millard, Ernest (Dallas), Kermit and James Newport; by two sisters, Bertha Griffith and husband Hugo, and Irene Reed and husband Bruce, and by great-grandson Evan Garrett.

Survivors: Carrie is survived by,
• Son, Harry Brown and wife Karen;
• Daughters, Sheildia Young, Harriet Norris and husband Jack, Rita Brown, and Joan Garrett and husband Kenneth;
• Seven grandchildren, Brandy Rogers and husband Shannon, Ginger Bond and husband Jeremy, Christopher Brown, Jeremy Garrett and wife Tiffany, Joshua Garrett, Justin Young and wife Gina, Derek Norris and wife Charity, and Brian Norris and wife Brooke;
• 10 great-grandchildren;
• One great-great-grandchild;
• And many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Oneida Rehab Center for their excellent care.

Services: There will be no formal visitation. Graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sexton Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the...
Read more
Local News

TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing...
Read more
Features

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more
Features

Forgotten Times: President Andrew Johnson twice delivered a speech in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Few of the 46 presidents of the United States have ever known where Scott County, Tennessee is located. But one of them knew: the...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Sammy Bridges, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Sammy L.C. Bridges went to his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Oak Ridge Methodist Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Milford Roysden, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Milford Roysden, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side, after a long...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gid Tedder, 96

Independent Herald - 0
Robert Gideon “Gid” Tedder Jr., of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathy Mullis, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy A. Mullis, of Oneida, passed away very peacefully on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at home. She was 65. Life: Born in Ypsilanti, Mich. on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Reatha Hill, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Reatha Faye Martin-Hill, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, due to complications...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Football: With new coach, Oneida looks to bounce back from disappointing finish in 2020

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida enters this week’s season opener against Williamsburg in the Cumberland Falls Bowl in Corbin, Ky. having not won a game since Sept. 18,...
Read more

Football: The roster is short and the schedule is daunting, but Scott High is ready to go

Scott Independent Herald - 0
The 2021 season is one of change for Scott High. No, the Highlanders don’t have a new head coach; Josh Terry is at the helm...
Read more

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more

Latest News

TDOT schedules U.S. 27 repaving in Huntsville for 2022

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Hwy. 27 through Huntsville and Helenwood has been scheduled for resurfacing next year by the TN Dept. of Transportation, and the...
Read more

TCAT-Huntsville’s LPN program ranks second in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus has the state’s second-ranked licensing program for LPNs, according to the 2021 Practical Nursing...
Read more

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN