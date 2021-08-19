Scott County records first covid death in more than 2 months; overwhelming majority of new cases are occurring in kids and young adults

The TN Dept. of Health reported Scott County’s first covid-related fatality in more than two months on Tuesday.

The death, the 49th overall in Scott County that has been tied to the novel coronavirus, was the first to be reported by health authorities since June 11.

Deaths associated with the virus are accelerating across Tennessee, which was not unexpected, given the recent surge of the virus. For the 7-day period ending Wednesday, the Dept. of Health reported 153 deaths related to the virus. That was up from 109 the previous 7-day period, and is the most of any 7-day period since the first week of March.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County peaked at 128 on Saturday and have since declined to 116 as the Dept. of Health begins classifying an increased number of cases as “recovered” some three weeks after the latest surge of the virus hit this community.

Despite the slight decline in active cases, there were 18 new cases of the virus reported on Monday, the second-most in a 24-hour period since early February.

Nevertheless, any time the number of newly inactive cases is out-pacing the number of new cases of the virus, it’s seen as a positive. While Tennessee likely hasn’t reached the peak of the latest outbreak of the virus, there are signs in other states — and, indeed, in other countries where the delta wave hit earlier — that this particular variant of Covid-19 accelerates quickly, then diminishes almost as quickly.

When that peak and subsequent decline will occur in Tennessee and here in Scott County remains to be seen. However, the testing positivity rate in Scott County over the past seven days is just under 15%. While high, that’s down from about 20% a week ago. The local positivity rate over the past seven days is almost identical to the statewide positivity rate during the same period.

Unfortunately, data from across the state indicates that the peak of the latest surge probably isn’t yet at hand. The Dept. of Health reported 5,491 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. And for the 7-day period ending Wednesday, the state reported more than 32,000 new cases of the virus, up from about 24,000 the previous 7-day period.

It’s likely that things will get worse before they get better, given the trend of hospitalizations across the state. As of Wednesday, there were 2,450 people hospitalized with the virus in Tennessee, close to 70% of the total number of people who were hospitalized during the peak of the pandemic last winter.

The number of hospitalizations related to covid in East Tennessee is still climbing, as well. As of Monday, there were 431 people hospitalized with the virus in the region’s 19 hospitals, up from 333 the previous Monday.

Among Scott County’s 62 new covid cases reported in the past week, 12 — or about 19% — were in school-aged children. That’s a similar percentage as during the summer months, when schools weren’t in session, when about 1 in 5 of Scott County’s covid cases were in the 5-to-18 age demographic.

The overwhelming majority of Scott County’s new covid cases are in younger adults and children — perhaps not surprising, since the vast majority of the county’s senior citizens have been vaccinated.

According to data from the Dept. of Health, there have only been 10 cases of covid in people over the age of 70 in Scott County since July 15, which was about the time the latest surge of the virus began. By contrast, there have been more than twice that many cases in children under the age of 10 alone, and nearly four times that many in teens and young adults.

In all, people under the age of 40 account for nearly 7 in 10 new cases of covid in Scott County since July 15, and people under the age of 60 account for about 9 in 10 new cases of covid during that time frame. About half of all new covid cases since July 15 have been in people under the age of 30.