Obituary: Noreen Phillips, 74

Noreen Kay Barris Phillips departed this life in the early morning of Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Oneida, following a prolonged illness. She was 74.

Life: Noreen was a native of Amherst, Oh., where she was born on Sept. 19, 1946, the daughter of the late Nelson H. Barris and Mary B. Mihalic Barris. She graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 1964. She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Amherst and enjoyed needle point, cross-stitch and loved her pets. She retired from Allen Memorial Hospital in Oberlin, Oh., and Lorain Community Health Partners in Lorain, Oh. after 30-plus years of service.

Survivors: Noreen is survived by,

• Her husband of 53 years, Osbie A. Phillips of Oneida;

• Daughter, Jennifer D. Schnur and husband Steve of Shelbyville, Ky.;

• Stepson, Matthew O. Phillips of Minneapolis, Minn.;

• Granddaughters, Sami Schnur and Aria Schnur;

• Grandson, Alex Schur;

• Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: A private service will be held at a later date with close family at New Russia Township Cemetery in Oberlin, Oh. The family asks that memorial contributions be made online to ASPC Association or Alzheimer Organization Society.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.