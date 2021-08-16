Obituary: Jeffrey Parson, 63

Jeffrey Parson, of LaFollette, Tenn. and formerly of Robbins, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at his home. He was 63.

Life: Born in Amelia, Oh. on Feb. 21, 1958, Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Preceded in death: Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Josie Overton Parson, and by his nephew, James Wallace.

Survivors: Jeff is survived by,

• His lifetime partner, Wanda Parson;

• Children, Sharon Troxell and wife Roger, Dana Parson and wife Kristan, David Sexton and wife Amanda, Michael Stanton and wife LeeAnn, and Ann Marie Fowler;

• Grandkids, MacKenzie, Lily, Kole, Austin, Jennifer, Kloie, Kylie, Kaiden, Wesley and Katelyn;

• Great-grandbaby, Mason;

• Brother, Earl Dean and wife Karen;

• Sisters, Ann Wallace, Kathy Long and husband Jerry, and Rachel Parson and husband Thomas;

• Best friend, Dan Worley;

• Special friends, Jimmy Keeton and Donna Sweat;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Parson family on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2011 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. David Sexton and Bro. Roger Troxell officiating. Music will be provided by Eddie Sweat. Committal service will follow in the Reed Cemetery in Oneida, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be Dana Parson, David Sexton, Roger Troxell, Austin Troxell, Michael Stanton and William Carroll. Honorary pallbearers will be Kole Karson and Reese Carroll.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.