Obituary: Gertrude Norris, 99

Gertrude Anderson Norris, of Helenwood, passed away five months before her 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Life: Born in Gennett, Tenn. on Jan. 9, 1922, Gertrude was the daughter of the late George B. Anderson and Parzida Hatfield Anderson. She was a member of New River Baptist Church for many years and a long-time quilter who sold quilts.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Norris; by three brothers, Alford, Albert and Leo Anderson; by two sisters, Rosie and Artha; and by two grandsons, Roddy Norris and Steven Sykes.

Survivors: Gertrude is survived by,
• Four children, Edna Sykes, Frazier Norris, Clyde Norris and wife Shirley, and Claude Norris and wife Patsy;
• Sister, Geneva Norris;
• Six grandchildren;
• Thirteen great-grandchildren;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Norris family on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Kermit Phillips officiating. Music will be provided by Charlotte Phillips. Committal service will follow in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home. 

