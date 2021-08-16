- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 3 — Jimmy May
SportsOneida
Updated:

IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 3 — Jimmy May

By Independent Herald

Today we’re joined by Oneida football coach Jimmy May, as his team gets set to travel to Corbin, Ky. to face Williamsburg in the Cumberland Falls Bowl to open the 2021 season.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Oneida

IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 3 — Jimmy May

Independent Herald - 0
Today we're joined by Oneida football coach Jimmy May, as his team gets set to travel to Corbin, Ky. to face Williamsburg in the...
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Afghanistan’s fall is a stunning failure for the U.S.

Independent Herald - 0
I’ve never been served in the U.S. Armed Forces, so I certainly haven’t been to Afghanistan. But I can’t imagine what those who have...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gertrude Norris, 99

Independent Herald - 0
Gertrude Anderson Norris, of Helenwood, passed away five months before her 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Life: Born in Gennett, Tenn. on Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jeffrey Parson, 63

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffrey Parson, of LaFollette, Tenn. and formerly of Robbins, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at his home. He was 63. Life: Born in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida looks to ‘break down the door’ after 4 straight substate appearances

Independent Herald - 0
After four straight district championship game appearances and four straight substate games, Oneida head coach Phil Newport wants his 2021 club to understand that...
Read more
Oneida

IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 2 — Phil Newport

Independent Herald - 0
On Episode 2, we're joined by Oneida soccer coach Phil Newport as his Lady Indians prepare to open the season in Corbin, Ky.
Read more
Scott

IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 1 — Eric Henry

Independent Herald - 0
On the first episode of a new season of the IH Sports Minute, we're joined by Scott High soccer coach Eric Henry to talk...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Lady Highlanders reload after losing seven seniors

Independent Herald - 0
In many ways, an old adage applies to this year’s Lady Highlander squad — “out with the old, in with the new.” After four straight...
Read more
Sports

Who was Tennessee’s biggest Heisman Trophy snub?

Ben Garrett - 0
For lifelong Tennessee football fans, the 1997 Heisman Trophy race isn't easily forgotten. After quarterback Peyton Manning was denied the Heisman, finishing second in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine,...
Read more

Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of...
Read more

Obituary: Wilma Stephens, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Wima Jean Stephens, of Oneida, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. She was 79. Life:...
Read more

Latest News

IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 3 — Jimmy May

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Today we're joined by Oneida football coach Jimmy May, as his team gets set to travel to Corbin, Ky. to face Williamsburg in the...
Read more

Opinion: Afghanistan’s fall is a stunning failure for the U.S.

Opinion Independent Herald - 0
I’ve never been served in the U.S. Armed Forces, so I certainly haven’t been to Afghanistan. But I can’t imagine what those who have...
Read more

Obituary: Gertrude Norris, 99

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Gertrude Anderson Norris, of Helenwood, passed away five months before her 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Life: Born in Gennett, Tenn. on Jan....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN