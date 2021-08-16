Former Fentress finance official sentenced to 12 years in prison

JAMESTOWN — Former Fentress County Deputy Finance Director Kellye Rhea Crabtree was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday.

Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton handed down the sentence to Crabtree, ordering her to serve 12 years in the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections. The sentence, handed down in Fentress County Criminal Court, follows Crabtree’s guilty pleas to theft of property valued at more than $60,000 from the government of Fentress County, and the theft of property valued at more than $1,000 from the Kirby Johnson Memorial Ball Park. She also pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

The state charged that Crabtree used a Walmart credit card to make nearly a quarter of a million dollars in unauthorized transactions, which occurred while she was an employee of the Fentress County Finance Department.

Crabtree was also charged with theft for issuing unauthorized checks while she served as treasurer of the Kirby Johnson Memorial Ball Park.

The state’s case was investigated by Fentress County Government, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. The case was prosecuted by the office of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler.