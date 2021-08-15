- Advertisement -
IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 1 — Eric Henry
IH Sports Minute: Season 3, Episode 1 — Eric Henry

By Independent Herald

On the first episode of a new season of the IH Sports Minute, we’re joined by Scott High soccer coach Eric Henry to talk about his Lady Highlander club and the season ahead.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

