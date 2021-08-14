- Advertisement -
Savana Shepard is crowned Miss Scott County to conclude the fair

By Independent Herald

Savana Shepard (center) was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Madison Gibson (right) was named first runner-up, while Kaelyn Jones was second runner-up | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Savana Shepard is the new Miss Scott County.

Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at the conclusion of the annual county fair Saturday evening. She was crowned from a field of 11 contestants.

The 17-year-old daughter of Morgan Shepard and Travis Shepard of Oneida, Shepard was sponsored by her family. 

First runner-up went to Madison Gibson of Oneida, a student at Roane State Community College. She is the 20-year-old daughter of Christy Miller and Raymond Gibson, and was sponsored by Teresa’s Trends.

Second runner-up was Kaelyn Jones, a senior at Scott High School. The 17-year-old daughter of Lisa Jones of Oneida, she was sponsored by Preston’s Steakhouse.

Prior to naming the winners, the judges trimmed the field to eight contestants and then to five, and varied from tradition by posing a question — what is your favorite thing about the Scott County Fair? — to each of the eight semifinalists.

Savana Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was named Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Making the cut into the Top 8, in addition to Shepard, Gibson and Jones, were:

• Paige Blevins, the 16-year-old daughter of Heather Buttram and Jason Blevins and a junior at Oneida High School;

• Chelsea Newport, the 19-year-old daughter of James and Holly Newport of Oneida and a student at Roane State Community College;

• Mollie Overton, the 17-year-old daughter of Kendra Overton and Chris Overton of Winfield, and a senior at Oneida High School;

• Maycee Stephens, the daughter of Michael Stephens and Kellie Stephens of Winfield, and a senior at Oneida High School; and,

• ZoieAnne Young, the 17-year-old daughter of Billy and Stacey Young and a senior at Scott High School.

The five finalists were Shepard, Gibson, Jones, Newport and Young.

Prior to the start of the pageant, the judges named Stephens as the Miss Photogenic award-winner, based on pre-submitted photos.

The five finalists at the Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, were, from left to right: ZoieAnne Young, Chelsea Newport, Madison Gibson, Savana Shepard and Kaelyn Jones | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

