- Advertisement - Home News Local News Live: Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair Login E-Edition Blogs Eye to the Sky Editor’s Notes Subscribe! Advertise News Desk NewsLocal News 12 hours ago Updated: 10 hours ago Live: Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe - Advertisement - Stay Connected 10,239FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,692FollowersFollow The Latest Local News Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground Independent Herald - August 14, 2021 0 The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of... Read more Local News Savana Shepard is crowned Miss Scott County to conclude the fair Independent Herald - August 14, 2021 0 Savana Shepard is the new Miss Scott County. Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at... Read more Local News Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is in town Independent Herald - August 14, 2021 0 They came to provide a carnival. They wound up being vaccinated. More than 90% of the employees of Casey’s Rides, the traveling amusement company that... Read more Local News Live: Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair Independent Herald - August 14, 2021 0 The Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (function(d,... Read more - Advertisement - Related Stories Local News Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground Independent Herald - August 14, 2021 0 The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of... Read more Local News Savana Shepard is crowned Miss Scott County to conclude the fair Independent Herald - August 14, 2021 0 Savana Shepard is the new Miss Scott County. Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at... Read more Local News Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is in town Independent Herald - August 14, 2021 0 They came to provide a carnival. They wound up being vaccinated. More than 90% of the employees of Casey’s Rides, the traveling amusement company that... Read more Local News Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020 Independent Herald - August 13, 2021 0 Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary... Read more Local News Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge Independent Herald - August 13, 2021 0 Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with... Read more - Advertisement -