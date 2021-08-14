- Advertisement -
Updated:

Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground

By Independent Herald

Kaelyn Jones is pictured with her award after being named Fan Favorite at the Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Also pictured are Oneida Middle School Principal Kelly Chitwood (fourth from right), previous Fan Favorite recipients Lauren Stephens and Makenna Ellis, and Byrd’s family: parents Mark and Trina Byrd, sisters Ashton and Triston Byrd, and daughter Marklee | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of the 95th Scott County Fair contributed more than $3,000 to Byrdi’s Playground.

The Fairest of the Fair Committee launched a fundraiser for the all-inclusive playground being built at Oneida Middle School in memory of special education teacher Houston Byrd by introducing a new award at this year’s pageants: the Fan Favorite. Those in attendance at each of the five pageants cast votes for their favorite contestant by donating a dollar to the playground.

Gracie Marlow, the emcee of Saturday’s Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant, announced that more than $800 was generated during Saturday’s pageant alone. The week-long total topped $3,000. 

A check was presented to Oneida Middle School by Byrd’s daughter, Marklee, with the Byrd family on hand for the presentation, prior to the winners of Saturday’s pageant being announced.

The final Fan Favorite award-winner was Kaelyn Jones, a senior at Scott High School, who was later named second runner-up to Miss Scott County. 

Marklee herself was the first Fan Favorite recipient, at the Aug. 7 Little Miss Junior pageant. Other Fan Favorite recipients throughout the week included Makenna Ellis at Monday’s Little Miss pageant, Jayilee Coffee at the Miss Pre-Teen pageant on Tuesday, and Lauren Stephens at the Miss Teen pageant on Thursday.

Byrd died unexpectedly in December, at the age of 25. Prior to his death, he had spearheaded efforts to raise money for the all-inclusive playground, which OMS Principal Kelly Chitwood described as a long-time goal for the school.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

