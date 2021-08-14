Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is in town

They came to provide a carnival. They wound up being vaccinated.

More than 90% of the employees of Casey’s Rides, the traveling amusement company that is providing the rides and midway for this year’s Scott County Fair, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination at the fairgrounds on Saturday.

The vaccinations were administered by the Scott County Health Department, which had set up a free vaccination clinic for the fair’s Family Day. While participation rates were reportedly extremely low among local residents who were in attendance at the fair on Saturday, almost every employee of Casey’s Rides was vaccinated.

The amusement company posted a photo of one of its employees being vaccinated on its Facebook Page, saying, “Thank you Scott County Health Department!”

The latest count shows that nearly 45% of Scott Countians have received at least one dose of the covid vaccine.