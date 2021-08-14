- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is in town

By Independent Herald

An employee of the Scott County Health Department prepares to administer a covid vaccination to an employee of Casey’s Rides on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in a photo posted to Facebook by the traveling amusement company.

They came to provide a carnival. They wound up being vaccinated.

More than 90% of the employees of Casey’s Rides, the traveling amusement company that is providing the rides and midway for this year’s Scott County Fair, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination at the fairgrounds on Saturday.

The vaccinations were administered by the Scott County Health Department, which had set up a free vaccination clinic for the fair’s Family Day. While participation rates were reportedly extremely low among local residents who were in attendance at the fair on Saturday, almost every employee of Casey’s Rides was vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

The amusement company posted a photo of one of its employees being vaccinated on its Facebook Page, saying, “Thank you Scott County Health Department!”

The latest count shows that nearly 45% of Scott Countians have received at least one dose of the covid vaccine.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground

Independent Herald - 0
The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of...
Read more
Local News

Savana Shepard is crowned Miss Scott County to conclude the fair

Independent Herald - 0
Savana Shepard is the new Miss Scott County. Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at...
Read more
Local News

Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is in town

Independent Herald - 0
They came to provide a carnival. They wound up being vaccinated. More than 90% of the employees of Casey’s Rides, the traveling amusement company that...
Read more
Local News

Live: Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair

Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (function(d,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground

Independent Herald - 0
The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of...
Read more
Local News

Savana Shepard is crowned Miss Scott County to conclude the fair

Independent Herald - 0
Savana Shepard is the new Miss Scott County. Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at...
Read more
Local News

Live: Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair

Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (function(d,...
Read more
Local News

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Breaking the stigma: The benefits of breastfeeding

Features Independent Herald - 0
One of the best lines in the 2000 movie “Erin Brockovich” is when Brockovich — the legal clerk portrayed by Julia Roberts — is...
Read more

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more

Blevins is crowned Little Miss Junior to open 95th Scott County Fair

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The 95th Scott County Fair kicked off Saturday evening with Ms. Mia Shea Blevins being crowned Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair. Blevins, the...
Read more

Latest News

Fan Favorite award generates more than $3,000 for Byrdi’s Playground

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The crowds of people who showed up to cheer on their favorite contestants at the Fairest of the Fair pageants throughout the week of...
Read more

Savana Shepard is crowned Miss Scott County to conclude the fair

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Savana Shepard is the new Miss Scott County. Shepard, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at...
Read more

Almost all employees of fair provider get vaccinated while the fair is in town

Local News Independent Herald - 0
They came to provide a carnival. They wound up being vaccinated. More than 90% of the employees of Casey’s Rides, the traveling amusement company that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN