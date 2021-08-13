Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the Volunteer State has been increasing with alarming speed since the latest surge of coronavirus — which is being blamed on the more contagious delta variant of the virus — began last month.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,017 Tennesseans hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the Dept. of Health. That’s a number that has been increasing by about 100 people per day in recent days.

At one point, in early January, there were more than 3,000 people hospitalized with covid in Tennessee. But that number had steadily declined through the first half of the year, and there were fewer than 200 people hospitalized with the virus in early July.

The narrative since the delta-enhanced surge of Covid-19 began has been that the new variant, while more contagious, isn’t any more deadly than the original strain of the virus. That still holds true; Tennessee isn’t reporting an increase of covid-related deaths, though health care experts caution that there’s a lag time between an increase in illnesses and an increase in deaths.

However, the rate at which hospitalizations are increasing is steeper than during the last surge, which began last fall.

As covid raged in Tennessee last fall, the state went from 832 hospitalizations on Sept. 28 to 2,083 hospitalizations on Nov. 14 — an increase of 1,251 in 47 days. This summer, the state has gone from 195 hospitalizations to 2,017 hospitalizations — an increase of 1,822 — in just 38 days.

And as hospital beds fill up more quickly, the average age of covid patients being admitted to the hospital for treatment during the current surge is younger than during last fall’s surge.

During that Sept. 28 to Nov. 14 period last year, people over the age of 70 made up 45% of covid hospitalizations, while people over the age of 60 made up 66% of hospitalizations. People younger than 50 made up only 19% of hospitalizations.

Between July 4 and Aug. 11 this year, people over the age of 70 made up only 34% of covid hospitalizations, and people over the age of 60 made up 54% of hospitalizations. Meanwhile, people younger than the age of 50 made up 29% of hospitalizations.

While breakthrough infections — that is, positive covid cases in people who are fully vaccinated — have become more common, doctors say that the overwhelming majority of the people in their hospitals are unvaccinated.

An infectious diseases expert at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville told a media outlet earlier this week that 95% of the covid patients at that facility are unvaccinated, and that every covid patient requiring a ventilator was unvaccinated.

That trend appears to be the case at most places in the nation. The Mississippi Dept. of Health reported Thursday that out of nearly 1,500 covid patients in that state’s hospitals, more than 1,300 are unvaccinated. No intensive care beds remain in Mississippi, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Oxford has converted a parking garage to patient care to handle the influx of covid patents.

The situation in Tennessee isn’t that serious, but the Dept. of Health does report that only 7% of the ICU beds at the state’s hospitals are empty, as of Wednesday. In the East Tennessee region, which includes Knoxville and Scott County, that percentage has dipped to a stunningly low 3.5%, lower than at any point during the covid surge last fall.

Most of the patients at hospitals throughout Tennessee are in the hospital for reasons other than covid. As of Aug. 9, covid patients made up 13% of all hospital patients in the state, according to the Dept. of Health. In the East Tennessee region, covid patients made up a similar 12.5% of all hospital patients.

But as a proportion of hospital patients, the number is growing. That’s especially true of the most serious illnesses, requiring treatment in ICU. As July began, there were fewer than 100 covid patients in Tennessee hospitals’ intensive care units. As of Aug. 9, there were 538 covid patients being treated in ICU. The number of non-covid patients in ICU hardly budged during that same time period.

Likewise, most patients who are receiving ICU care are in intensive care for reasons other than covid. As of Tuesday, there were 306 ICU beds filled at East Tennessee hospitals, and nearly 70% of them were non-covid patients.

Meanwhile, the situation isn’t quite as dire as the raw numbers would suggest. While there are only a total of five ICU beds unoccupied in East Tennessee’s 19 hospitals, for example, those hospitals have an additional surge capacity of more than 500 beds. However, the Knox County Health Department points out in its weekly report that the additional capacity numbers reflect space and equipment — not the ability to staff those additional beds.

As hospitals fill up, Anderson County EMS used social media Thursday to encourage sick people to utilize urgent care facilities and their primary care physicians rather than going to the emergency room.

In Scott County, it should be noted, the Dept. of Health hasn’t reported a covid-related hospitalization since mid May.

So far, the surge in covid-related hospitalizations hasn’t translated into an increase in covid deaths, though many health experts fear that increase is coming. In Tennessee, there are inklings that such an increase may be beginning. The Dept. of Health reported 114 covid-related deaths for the 7-day period ending Wednesday, up from 68 in each of the two previous weeks and 38 the week before that.

As has been the case with hospitalizations, the age of covid-related deaths is trending younger, and the departure from the norm has been even more pronounced with fatalities than with hospitalizations.

Since July 15, people under the age of 60 have accounted for 1 in 3 covid deaths in Tennessee. Prior to July 15, dating back to the beginning of the pandemic, people younger than 60 accounted for only 14% of deaths in the Volunteer State.

That discrepancy may not be because covid’s delta variant is any more deadly for younger adults, but because younger adults are most likely not to be vaccinated. While a majority of Tennessee’s elderly residents have been vaccinated, a majority of middle-aged and young adults are unvaccinated.

As an example, six people in their 20s have died of covid in Tennessee since July 15 — representing 2% of the 279 covid-related deaths during that span. It’s a small number. Yet, prior to July 15, dating back to the beginning of the pandemic, people in their 20s had made up only 0.4% of Tennessee’s covid deaths.

The same trend is seen with people in their 30s. Ten of them have died of covid since July 15, or 3.6% of the total covid-related deaths during that span. Prior to July 15, people in their 30s accounted for only 1.6% of Tennessee’s covid deaths.