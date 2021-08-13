- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine, but who aren’t too sick to teach, will be able to continue teaching their students remotely this school year.

That was the plan detailed by Director of Schools Bill Hall at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Scott County Board of Education. 

Hall said the school system has spent $2.5 million on technology — specifically, laptops for students and teacher stations — and is prepared to use that technology in the way that will most benefit students.

“(We spent it) in case we ever did have to go remote,” Hall said. “Right now we’re pretty close to being totally prepared, and we could teach remotely.” 

Quarantines and sicknesses will happen, Hall said, and while a majority of school systems in East Tennessee do not appear prepared to allow teachers to teach remotely, he looks at it differently.

“We have to put some guidelines and parameters in place in order for that to be effective,” he said, but “we have put that money towards that.”

Students who aren’t able to attend class due to a covid quarantine will also be able to connect virtually to their classrooms.

Hall said that there are no more “covid days” for teachers, a provision by the state last year that provided educators pay if they weren’t able to attend school due to quarantine. 

“Right now we’re working with no covid days,” Hall said, adding that covid cases and quarantines are currently “minimal” among the school system’s teachers.

Teachers who cannot physically be at school will be able to choose whether to teach remotely. 

“If they’re too sick (to teach), it’s a sick day,” Hall said. “If they choose not to, it’s a sick day. But my thoughts are, we have to put a sub in that class, regardless.

“We have the technology to make that happen,” he added. “We’re going to look at what is best for our students (and) the best thing is to let that teacher teach remotely.”

In order to qualify as a work day and not a sick day, teachers will have to be online for their students throughout the day, on a regular schedule.

“They can’t log on, say ‘here’s your assignment’ and log off,” Hall said. “If they can’t follow the school schedule, it’s a sick day.” 

Hall said it’s important for Scott County to chart its own path through the covid storm, instead of making decisions based on what other school systems are doing.

“I’m not going to look anywhere else,” he said. “I’m going to look at where we’re the most effective. And where we’re most effective is having a teacher teaching that class. We’re having enough trouble finding subs as it is.”

Hall also said that masks will be optional for students as the school year begins.

“We always encourage and ask parents to do what is right and best for their child,” he said. “Each situation is different.”

Tennessee’s Republican lawmakers have requested Gov. Bill Lee to call the state legislature into special session to consider covid rules. Among them is expected to an effort to bar school systems from implementing mask mandates for students.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
