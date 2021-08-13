- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Eye to the Sky: Tropical system will bring increased rainfall to East...
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Tropical system will bring increased rainfall to East Tennessee

By Independent Herald

Scattered thunderstorms are developing across the northern Cumberland Plateau this afternoon, and what we’re seeing today is likely a precursor for things to come. Rain and storms are likely the next several days, with both an approaching cold front from the north and the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred from the south playing an impact on our weather.

Let’s start with Fred. He’s still a long ways away, currently centered over Cuba as a tropical depression. But he’s expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm once he reemerges over the open sea waters, and he’ll ride up Florida’s west coast over the weekend, likely making landfall somewhere around Apalachicola to Panama City Beach by early Monday.

The remnant tropical depression, once this storm moves inland, is currently expected to move through central Alabama and into Middle Tennessee by late Tuesday and early Wednesday. As it does, a deep southerly flow will develop over much of Tennessee, pulling in rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. If the tropical depression takes the path it’s currently expected to take, East Tennessee will be in an ideal position to see appreciable rainfall from the system.

Before that happens, though, an atmospheric trough will develop over the eastern U.S. and a cold front will sag southward before stalling somewhere over Kentucky, just to our north, over the weekend. That should enable a plentiful supply of Gulf moisture and provide an environment that allows for widely scattered to perhaps numerous thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

For now, the National Weather Service has a 70% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for the northern plateau region both Saturday and Sunday.

Exactly how this first period plays out is still in question. Some models keep thunderstorms in check over the plateau on Saturday, before increasing rain chances on Sunday. The short-term HRRR model, in particular, shows only isolated thunderstorms over the plateau tomorrow afternoon, with more numerous thunderstorms across eastern Kentucky and the Smokies.

The NAM is also a little skimpy with rain coverage tomorrow, and shows better rain chances on Sunday.

There’s going to be plenty of instability in the atmosphere this weekend, so it won’t take much to trigger thunderstorms either day. And how these storms develop over the weekend could impact what we see from the remnants of Fred early next week. Some isolated areas have already dealt with flooding early in the week. If we see heavy thunderstorms develop like that over the weekend and saturate the ground, the stage could be set for at least some minor flooding from Fred’s remnants Monday-Tuesday.

The bottom line: Rain and thunderstorms become likely each day after today, due first to an approaching cold front and then to the tropical remnants of Fred as he moves north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Thunderstorms are likely to be more widespread on Sunday than on Saturday, but all areas are susceptible to see storms on Saturday, as well. Heavy rain is the main threat from the tropical depression, and there could be some minor flooding concerns early next week. The heat wave we’ve experienced this week is about to snap, with temperatures going back to normal for this time of year.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Tropical system will bring increased rainfall to East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Scattered thunderstorms are developing across the northern Cumberland Plateau this afternoon, and what we're seeing today is likely a precursor for things to come....
Read more
Local News

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more
Local News

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Update: Brief heat wave ends this weekend

Ben Garrett - 0
As reported earlier, the brief heat wave that Tennessee has been experiencing will come to an end this weekend, with a return to normal...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: This heat will not last

Ben Garrett - 0
It was hot outside yesterday. It's going to be even hotter today, and it'll be just as hot tomorrow. Friday will be hot, as...
Read more
Local News

O Canada: Smoke from northern wildfires drifts into East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The haze you see in the sky over the Cumberland Plateau today will actually be smoke, drifting down from massive wildfires that are burning...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Summer is on the way — big time!

Ben Garrett - 0
It's been quite a tolerable summer so far, with slightly below-average temperatures and slightly above-average rainfall for much of Tennessee, including the Cumberland Plateau. But...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: A wet — and potentially very wet — weekend is on tap

Ben Garrett - 0
Most of the northern plateau region has been dry the past couple of days, but the reprieve from the summer thunderstorms won't last long,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Helping inmates, former inmates get back to work

Features Independent Herald - 0
Applying for a job can be a hassle.  Thanks to federal Homeland Security guidelines, anyone who is applying for a job has to have two...
Read more

As covid cases quickly rise, so do new vaccination numbers

Local News Independent Herald - 0
On July 27, there were fewer than 10 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County. By Sunday, just 12 days later, that number had soared...
Read more

High-speed chase ends with crash, arrest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman who was already wanted in Kentucky faces a laundry list of charges locally after leading police on a high-speed chase through...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Tropical system will bring increased rainfall to East Tennessee

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
Scattered thunderstorms are developing across the northern Cumberland Plateau this afternoon, and what we're seeing today is likely a precursor for things to come....
Read more

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN