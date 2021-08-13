Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary that is intended to serve as a guide for states to begin redistricting efforts ahead of the Sept. 30 release of more complete and detailed data from the 2020 census.

The data released Thursday shows that the Census Bureau placed Scott County’s population at 21,850 in 2020. That’s down almost 2% from 2010, when the population of Scott County was 22,228.

The 2020 population is also lower than the 2019 estimated population of 22,068.

Elsewhere in the region, Campbell County’s population shrank from 40,716 to 39,272 between 2010 and 2020. Fentress County’s population grew from 17,959 to 18,489. Morgan County’s population shrank from 21,987 to 21,035.

Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties were among 23 counties where the population shrank between 2010 and 2020.

Civil Districts

While the states are required to redistrict with the release of the new census data, counties are also faced with redistricting. Scott County consists of seven civil districts, and will be required to redraw those districts so that the population of 21,850 is evenly balanced between them.

According to the Census Bureau’s data, the largest district in Scott County is the 7th District of West Oneida, with a population of 3,470.

Trailing the 7th District is the 1st District of Fairview, with a population of 3,196.

The 6th District of Oneida, with a population of 3,174.

The 5th District has a population of 3,151, split between 1,980 in Winfield and 1,171 in Pine Hill.

The 4th District of Helenwood has a population of 3,144.

The 3rd District has a population of 2,878, split between 2,137 in Huntsville and 741 in Paint Rock.

The 2nd District has a population of 2,837, split between 1,555 in Robbins and 1,282 in Elgin.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals told County Commission earlier this month that the 5th and 7th districts were the biggest gainers in Scott County, in terms of population change. As the lines are redrawn, that could perhaps mean that the 6th District, which is Oneida proper, is expanded to eat into West Oneida a bit, in order to move some of the 7th District’s population to the 6th District.

Towns

According to the Census Bureau’s report, the population of the Town of Oneida is 3,787 as of 2020. That’s up from 3,752 in 2010. Meanwhile, the population of the Town of Huntsville is 1,270 as of 2020, up from 1,248 in 2010. And the population of the Town of Winfield is 947 in 2020, down from 967 in 2010.

Added up, that means there are 15,846 people living in unincorporated parts of Scott County in 2020, down from 16,261 in 2010.

School Districts

The Oneida Special School District, which does not exactly follow the corporate boundaries of the Town of Oneida, has seen a very slight decline in population. In 2020, the population of the OSSD was 2,925, down from 3,046 in 2010.

As a share of the total population, the OSSD makes up 13.3% of Scott County’s population in 2020. In 2010, it made up 13.7% of the county’s population.